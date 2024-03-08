SNL Promo: Ariana Grande hints at her tracks from new album 'Eternal Sunshine', check out the list

In a new promo for Saturday Night Live's upcoming episode, singer Ariana Grande cleverly lists some of her track titles from her new album Eternal Sunshine. In the video released on March 7, Grande can be seen conversing with host Josh Brolin and SNL cast member Chloe Fineman.

Ariana Grande will appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, March 9, to promote her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine. Her last album release was back in 2020 with Positions which earned her a nomination in the Grammy Awards.

Grande last appeared on SNL back in 2016 where she was the host as well as the musical guest. Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two actor Josh Brolin is set to host the show this weekend.

What does Ariana Grande say in the SNL promo?

In the promotional video, the trio shares what is in store for fans during the upcoming episode. "This is going to be such a fun show," says Chloe Fineman.

Brolin agrees:

"I know, music, sketches..."

This is when Grande interjects with, "Yes, and?"

Fineman answers, "Weekend updates and videos," to which Grande asks again, "Yes, and?" The words refer to the title of Ariana's hit single from her new album.

"Cold open and monologue?" offers Brolin.

Grande responds:

"Yes. Oh, and we can't be friends."

"What?" Brolin asks. "Why not?" To which Grande replies, "Imperfect for you."

Chloe Fineman finally catches up to Grande's trick and explains, "Ariana is just listing track titles from her new album." Impressed, Brolin replies:

"Kind of a genius marketing strategy."

Full track list from Ariana Grande's album Eternal Sunshine

On March 8, Ariana Grande released her highly-anticipated studio album Eternal Sunshine, which is inspired by the 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind according to Rolling Stone.

After releasing the first single Yes, and? in January, Grande shared the entire list of 13 tracks last month via an Instagram post. Check out the full list:

intro (end of the world) bye don't wanna break up again Saturn Returns (interlude) eternal sunshine supernatural true story the boy is mine yes, and? we can't be friends (wait for your love) i wish i hated you imperfect for you ordinary things (feat. nonna)

Grande's album Eternal Sunshine is available to stream on various platforms.