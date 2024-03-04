"Do people think this is funny?" - Fans have mixed feelings about Sydney Sweeney’s Hooters SNL act

Sydney Sweeney hosted the Saturday Night Live on February 3, 2024. She was part of many sketches during the show, including Hooters Waitress. The act showed her becoming an instant hit with the customers with her Hooters costume, even though she lacks proper serving skills.

The sketch highlights that Sweeney's character collects $36,000 in tips despite her clumsy skills. Even after causing mishaps like spilling beer and driving a patron to break his sobriety, customers still adore her and even offer her a car.

One of Sweeney's co-workers in the act complained about not getting the same amount of tip when she served the same guy last week, saying, "I served that guy last week. When I brought the check, he patted his pockets and said, 'Sorry, I just got laid off.'" When her co-workers suggest she might not fit in, the Hooters mascot, Hooter B. Owl, declares her as the chosen one, comparing her to Harry Potter and insisting that she belongs there, regardless of what others think.

Even though Sweeney's stint was just meant for comedic purposes, it has led to the rising star being swarmed by mixed reactions from fans.

Sydney Sweeney Hooters Sketch leads to mixed reactions from fans

While many fans praised the skit, some voiced concerns about Sydney Sweeney being over-sexualized, and numerous viewers criticized SNL for its lack of creativity.

Checkout fans' reaction:

Sydney Sweeney points out majority of fans being 'men'

Earlier, Sydney Sweeney's SNL promo video also made rounds due to her comments on her fans, mainly men. This led to fans sympathizing with her hyped body image incorrectly.

In the video, Sydney creates a romantic comedy scene with SNL actor Michael Longfellow, teasing her success in romantic movies. Another clip shows her with musical guest Kacey Musgraves and SNL actor Heidi Gardner, where Sydney jokes about her fanbase mainly being men.

As the host, Heidi Gardner, praises the trio of strong women, Sydney jokes, "Weirdly, a lot of my fans are men."

People on social media sympathized with the actress, asking SNL writers to focus on Sydney's talents and personality as an actor instead of just her looks.

These videos have brought attention to Sydney's appearance, especially since she's talked before about feeling objectified in her career.

This is not the first time the actress has voiced her opinion on the matter; back in 2023, she told The Sun:

"I have big b**bs, I'm blonde, and that's all I have. I had b**bs before other girls, and I felt ostracized for it."

The Euphoria star continued:

"It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don't need that, and you have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing. I think it's ridiculous. I'm an artist. I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more."

Sydney aims to be seen as more than just her appearance. She wants to play characters that challenge people's expectations and make them think.