What role did Sydney Sweeney play in Madame Web? Internet reacts as Euphoria star jokes about the superhero flop in SNL monologue

Sydney Sweeney recently made an appearance on Saturday Night Live to promote her upcoming horror movie, Immaculate. During her skit, she joked about her recent movie Madame Web, along with other developments in her personal life and career.

The movie, starring Dakota Johnson, is a Spider-Man spin-off. However, it did not do too well in theatres, which Sydney Sweeney joked about in the show. As she introduced herself, the actress cracked a joke about the film apparently being a flop, as Sydney Sweeney said:

“You might have seen me in ‘Anyone But You’ or ‘Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in ‘Madame Web.’ But I do have a new film coming out called ‘Immaculate.’ I play a nun, so it’s perfect casting.”

Sydney Sweeney played the role of Julia Carpenter in Madame Web. In the movie, Julia is a teenage girl living with her father after her mother passed away. Julia eventually becomes the future Spiderwoman.

The movie, directed by S.J. Clarkson, was released in theatres on Valentine’s Day this year. Apart from Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, the movie also stars Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, and Mike Epps.

Sydney Sweeney’s role in Madame Web revealed as netizens share reaction to the actress’ SNL monologue

Internet users' reactions explored as Sydney makes fun of her movie, Madame Web as she promotes her upcoming movie on SNL. (Image via @PopBase/ X)

Sydney Sweeney has made her way into the headlines for allegedly making fun of her own recent movie, Madame Web. While her role is directly inspired by the Julia Carpenter character in the comic, the creators made slight changes to her appearance and role for the film.

However, just like in the comic, Sydney Sweeney AKA Julia turns out to become Madame Web herself in the movie too. In the movie, Julia has different Spider identities. However, after she loses her powers and her daughter, she retires from being a hero and names herself Arachne for the rest of her life.

While many people who saw the movie found the role interesting, Sydney Sweeney herself did not seem to be impressed by her movie as she ended up making fun of it on Saturday Night Live. As @PopBase posted about the same on X, netizens had a range of opinions to share.

While people continued to shower their opinions on Sweeney’s speech, many even applauded her for showing her sportsmanship spirit by joking lightheartedly about her own movie. However, at the moment, Sydney has not responded to the comments of the netizens.