Peter Salvino’s family releases statement as Northwestern University student’s body pulled from Chicago’s Diversey Harbor

On Tuesday night, after several days of desperate searching, Peter Salvino's body was recovered from Chicago's Diversey Harbor. The 25-year-old Northwestern University Ph.D. student went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning, following a house party.

A friend kept track of his whereabouts as Salvino walked home after the party, but lost track of him close to 1.00 am that night. After that, despite calling him several times, Salvino's phone went unanswered. Other friends sent him messages throughout the night but did not receive a response.

Peter Salvino found dead near Diversey Harbor (Image via Chicago Police)

Local police mentioned that Peter's phone last pinged at a cellphone tower in Diversey Harbor at 12.31 am. It was at this location that his body was discovered, three days later.

Peter Salvino's body was found less than a mile to the east of where his phone last pinged

It was at around 5.15 pm that the police Marine Unit removed the body from the harbor near Cannon and Fullerton Drive. The body was identified as Peter Salvino, 25, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Salvino's family had been desperately searching for him for three days before the grim news came to light.

They put up missing person fliers around the area and were looking into alleys in Lincoln in the frigid weather. The section of Diversey Harbor where the body was found on Tuesday is less than a mile to the east of where Salvino was last seen and where his phone last pinged.

Salvino's missing poster (Image via Chicago PD)

His family released a statement acknowledging the support and help they received during their search for Peter. As per CBS Chicago, they said:

"We are both shattered and relieved to report that, earlier today, we found Peter during the marine search of Diversey Harbor. Throughout the last three days, we have been overwhelmed by the support and assistance we've received from friends, family, and local residents and businesses in our search for Peter."

They also mentioned that this was a trying time for the family and they would appreciate it if their privacy was respected. The statement continued:

"We are grateful beyond measure for their diligence, without which Peter may not have been found. At this time, our family appreciates the public affording us privacy as we process our grief over this devastating loss."

Salvino was last seen wearing a bomber jacket over a gray sweatshirt and maroon pants. He also wore a maroon beanie and fingerless gloves as he walked into the local food joint, The Weiner's circle.

Peter spotted in surveillance footage (Image via Weiner's Circle.)

It remains unknown if Peter Salvino's disappearance was a classic missing person case or if there was foul play involved. Further details regarding the cause of his death will be determined after an autopsy is conducted.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-744-8266.

