Who was Amanda Calo? Chicago teacher killed by husband, an Illinois State Trooper in 'murder-suicide'

Amanda Calo and her husband Antonio Alvarez were found dead on Monday, January 24, 2022. The dead bodies were spotted by a passerby around 1:40 PM inside a vehicle parked in 11000 block of the South Avenue area.

Illinois State Police ruled the case as “murder-suicide” and revealed Alvarez shot his wife before killing himself. They also identified the deceased-murderer as an off-duty Illinois State Trooper. He was reportedly a three-year veteran with the police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office further confirmed that Calo was shot dead and Alvarez died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also recovered a gun from the scene of the incident.

Calo’s family mentioned that she decided to leave her husband prior to her death following months of separation between the two. The couple left behind four-year-old son Eli and one-year-old daughter Myla.

Everything to know about Amanda Calo

Amanda Calo was a pre-K teacher at Matthew Gallistel Learning Academy and was well-known for being active in her community. Following her demise, school principal Kimberly Nelson issued an official statement mourning the loss of the educator:

"Our thoughts are with Ms. Alvarez’s family during this difficult time. We are so saddened by this loss and will do everything we can to help you and your child during this extremely difficult time."

Alderman Susan Sadlowski-Garza revealed she was the teacher’s godmother and said she had known her since third grade as Calo grew up with her own children, Kate and Tyler. The former called Calo the “most amazing young woman” with an “infectious laugh.”

Garza told Fox 32 that Calo helped to “mentor kids on the wrong path” and even worked in after-school programs, community gardens and the violence prevention group, Safe Kids Chicago. She said the woman had many friends and was loved by everyone in her circle.

Amanda Calo’s longtime friend Kate Garza said that she often asked the former to move to the North Side after divorcing her husband to start a “new chapter.” However, the educator remained “devoted to the East Side” as she enjoyed being a part of the tight-knit community.

Kate also mentioned that Amanda Calo attended Whitney Young High School and later graduated from DePaul University. Calo said she was always proud of her Puerto Rican roots and maintained a close bond with her family.

Calo was reportedly a “voracious reader” and loved All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr and The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah. Kate has even planned to start a book club in her dear friend’s memory.

Meanwhile, Kate’s brother Tyler also recalled Calo as a “star” and a “shining light.” He mentioned that she had a “loving personality” and said she was a special person one can remember for the rest of their life:

"She would walk into a room, everyone would look toward her and a she’d put a smile on their faces."

Kate and Tyler Garza have also organized a GoFundMe campaign to support Calo’s two young children. The fundraiser has received immense support and garnered more than $90,000 in donations.

Amanda Calo’s visitation is set to take place on January 31, 2022, from 2 PM to 8 PM at Elmwood Chapel and her funeral mass is scheduled for February 1, 2022, at 11 AM at Our Lady of Nazareth. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery on Michigan City Road, Calumet City, Illinois.

