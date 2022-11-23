Petition to extradite Shanquella Robinson's friends to Mexico receives more than 200 signatures amid FBI investigation

The case of North Carolina woman Shanquella Robinson, who died on a trip with friends to Cabo, Mexico, sees some advancement with citizens taking action as well.

The 25-year-old North Carolina native (image via Instagram)

Robinson, 25, who was on a trip to Cabo with her friends, died just 24 hours after arriving. The cause of her death was initially ruled to be alcohol poisoning, but her parents, Salamondra and Bernard, alerted the FBI, who investigated further and discovered that the young woman was beaten to death by the people she traveled with.

Several videos of the fight surfaced online, showing the perpetrator beating up the victim while others filmed and demanded she "atleast fight back." Robinson suffered injuries to her back and neck, which subsequently led to her death on October 28, 2022.

Shanquella's friends to be possibly extradited

Shanquella Robinson's friends were held responsible for her death after video evidence showed them fighting and beating her minutes before she died. The injuries she sustained from the beating were what led to her unfortunate death.

Daejhanae Jackson, an "aspiring medical practitioner," is being held as the prime suspect since she is believed to have brutally attacked her "friend." Jackson, along with the other 5 accused, Khalil Cooke, Malik Dyer, Wenter Donovan, Alysse Hyatt, and Nazeer Wiggins, were allowed to return to their families in the United States.

Jackson and Donovan, two of the accused (image via LinkedIn and The NC beat)

Family and friends of Shanquella have also rallied together to bring their daughter and friend to justice. A Change.org petition was created by a friend named Tulani Agnew, who urged people to take action. The petition currently holds almost 200 signatures and calls for the extradition of the offenders to Mexico.

In addition to the extradition effort, the Charlotte native's family and friends wish to push for a new law under her name. Their aim is as follows:

#ShanquellasLaw: Make it a felony to record a violent/deadly assault and withhold information about the assault from the police then interfering with a federal investigation.

The petition calls to take action (image via Change.org)

The law states that if the Mexican Police find evidence against the accused, they have the authority to bring the group back to Mexico and they will in turn have to answer to Mexican law. Though the FBI states that the case is not within their jurisdiction, they can still continue investigating upon the invitation of the Mexican police so as to not upset international relations.

Reports show Shanquella still alive after medical help arrived

Dr. Karolina Beatriz Ornelas Gutiérrez was summoned to the villa where Robinson was found unconscious. It was reported that Dr. Gutiérrez, who arrived at around 3:15 p.m., was with Shanquella for at least 3 hours before she died. According to police reports, the 25-year-old had stable vital signs but was dehydrated, unable to communicate verbally, and appeared inebriated.

the death certificate that indicates cause of death (image via Baja California Sur State Attorney's Office)

Dr. Gutiérrez told Robinson's friends that she was to be taken to the hospital, but they insisted she be treated at the villa. Paramedics performed a total of 14 rounds of CPR, five doses of adrenaline and six discharges (AED shocks) without success. At 5:57 p.m., Robinson was pronounced dead.

The 6 friends first informed paramedics that Shanquella had too much to drink and was probably suffering from an episode of alcohol poisoning, but it was only after the autopsy arrived she was found to have suffered brutal injuries to the neck and back and died from Atlas luxation.

The petition started by the victim's friends and family, seeking the extradition of the criminals to Mexico and the implementation of Shanquella's law, can be found here.

