Phoenix Walmart shooting: Two suspects arrested as one woman left injured during shootout

On June 6, the Phoenix police arrested two men for their involvement in a shootout at Walmart, which left one woman injured. According to KTAR News, the shootout began at around 3:30 pm at a store attached to the closed Metrocenter Mall, by Interstate 17 and Dunlap avenue.

Police stated that the two men knew one another. The Walmart altercation escalated when one of the suspects allegedly left the store, pulled a gun and fired back at the other suspect.

The injured woman was not part of the altercation and did not know the men. She was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

What happened at the Walmart shooting?

According to Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole, the police were quick to respond after an argument between the two suspects escalated into a violent shooting.

He said:

“We had an off-duty officer, working in an off-duty capacity, that was able to detain the shooter.”

According to Arizona Family, Walmart customer John McCracken was nearby when the shooting began, and reported hearing the shots. He added that this sort of occurrence is not unusual in the area, going on to say:

“What else is new in this neighbourhood? You know we got shootings over at the Quiktrip too.”

Another witness, known only as Morgan, spoke about the chaos following the incident, saying:

“There was a wall of people running down the main aisle from the front to the electronics. It’s scary, I saw a lady and her baby get pushed over. The panic was terrifying with people looking around and not knowing where to go.”

Another customer and witness, Rosa Moreno, spoke to ABC, through a translator.

The translator said:

“She was walking into Walmart when she saw the shooter. He shot 3 times. One of the bullets hit this lady in the back. She said she saw her fall.”

Moreno also alleged that after shooting the lady, one of the suspects pointed the pistol at her.

When the firing began, employees and customers were cleared out of the supermarket as authorities arrived, including the Swat Team.

Both suspects have been detained, though their identities and motivations remain unknown. It has not been confirmed whether the two will face charges for the shootout.

