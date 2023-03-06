"Please don't be yelling at my husband" - Bruce Willis coffee video sparks plea from actor's wife as paparazzi come under fire  

Actor Bruce Willis was recently spotted getting coffee with his friends. This is the first time that he has been seen in public ever since his family announced he was diagnosed with dementia. When Bruce Willis was spotted by the paparazzi, the Die Hard actor was seen looking confused and that did not go down well with his family and fans. Several social media users called out the paparazzi for taking pictures of Bruce looking confused.

As pictures of Bruce Willis surfaced online, they also caught the attention of Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis. After going through the pictures, she shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram, where she talked about how people need to be educated about dementia.

Bruce spotted getting coffee (Image via Instagram/@alilmoonn)

She also made sure to call out the shutterbugs and said that photographers should stop trying to engage with the Die Hard actor when he is out with his friends and family.

In the video, Emma said:

"If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee."

She further mentioned:

"It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth. So this one is going out to the photographers and video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space."

Emma also said that she understands that this is the job of the paparazzi, but they should maintain their distance.

She added:

"Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking how he’s doing, whatever. The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yay’s — just don’t do it. Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA."

Social media users believe that the paparazzi are 'harassing' Bruce Willis

Pictures of Bruce Willis looking confused have sparked outrage online and netizens are calling out photographers for clicking pictures of him. Several social media users said that since Bruce has dementia, shutterbugs should just leave him alone.

Saverio Guerra @saverio825 Any paparazzi following Bruce Willis around, yelling his name and taking pictures should be punched in the face repeatedly! Any paparazzi following Bruce Willis around, yelling his name and taking pictures should be punched in the face repeatedly!

Rodney @SkinnyTuna it makes me sad that paparazzi are harassing bruce willis in public now that he does not have the faculties to deal with being harassed by paparazzi and all the tabloids are like



“wow! old guy with dementia seems really confused by 20 people suddenly screaming in his face!!!” it makes me sad that paparazzi are harassing bruce willis in public now that he does not have the faculties to deal with being harassed by paparazzi and all the tabloids are like“wow! old guy with dementia seems really confused by 20 people suddenly screaming in his face!!!”

🇺🇦мег 🇺🇦(She/They) @sassybibrarian I hate that #BruceWillis ’s wife had to plead with photographers to back off. If you know anyone with #frontotemporaldementia , they get upset and confused with strange things/unfamiliar situations I hate that #BruceWillis’s wife had to plead with photographers to back off. If you know anyone with #frontotemporaldementia, they get upset and confused with strange things/unfamiliar situations

thena 💜 @itsthenatv how about paparazzi just leave bruce willis alone?? the man has dementia. I know you people have no souls, morals, respect or value but still how about paparazzi just leave bruce willis alone?? the man has dementia. I know you people have no souls, morals, respect or value but still

A month ago, the 67-year-old actor's family made a public announcement as they mentioned that Bruce had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). His family shared a message in which they said:

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

For the uninitiated, Bruce Willis is an American actor who is well-known for his work in several action films. He was popular during his stint in the Die Hard movie series. Other than this, he has starred in movies including G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Red 2, and Looper, among others.

