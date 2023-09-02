“Poster girl for pretty privilege”: Viral TikTok bully sparks outrage online for body-shaming other content creators

TikTok is a popular video-sharing platform, and like every other social media spaces, this one has both positive and negative sides. The upside is that it is informative, but on the downside, people sometimes bully or shame other people. Recently, a video of a woman bullying another woman recently went viral.

In the video, which was uploaded by TikTok user @itsmaryfran on July 20, 2023, she says:

“I am very fat and very s*xy.”

In reply, TikToker @nami_m0mmy uploaded a video where she said:

“You can feel happy, you can feel confident, that’s great. Whatever. But what we are not gonna do is f**ing glorify unhealthy behaviors.”

However, the latter video sparked outrage among netizens as they think that the woman in this video is body shaming the other one.

Both of these videos were combined together in one clip and uploaded on X by user @TizzyEnt. Once the video got viral, netizens immediately went to the comment section of the X video to criticize the woman bullying the other woman and condemn her act.

In the meantime, the X video has already received over 239.6K views and 5700 likes as of this writing. Majority of the people have expressed their anger at the anger, with one user, @Jazzy_Acid, claimed her as the “Poster girl for pretty privilege.”

Tiktok user’s insenstitive comment garnered backlash from netizens as they call it "bullying"

To date, TikTok has pushed and created a large number of viral hacks, challenges, and websites. Social media users love the platform, but one thing they cannot condone is cyberbullying and body shaming, and recently @nami_m0mmy got viral for doing the same.

Netizens took to X to criticise the bully (Image via X / @TizzyEnt)

On September 2, X user @TizzyEnt uploaded the video in which one can see that @nami_m0mmy is commenting how Mary Fran is promoting “unhealthy behavior” because even though she is a plus size person, she thinks she is”fat and s*xy."

Tizzy Ent then went on to criticize the TikTok user @nami_m0mmy for the reaction and the clip. In their video, Tizzy Ent said that @nami_m0mmy posted this but it didn't go over as she had hoped. After her clip went viral, she has been heavily criticized by netizens.

Tizzy Ent then addressed her and said that if she doesn't want to promote unhealthy behavior, she can do it on her page. Additionally, he pointed out that Mary Fran is wearing gym attire. So, she is clearly living a healthy life, or at least trying to as she seemed to be exercising.

This entire clip garnered backlash as people went to the comment section of Tizzy Ent’s video to condemn @nami_m0mmy. As some netizens tried to shed social light on the issue, others educated about self-acceptance or mdeical conditions that may contributed to her the E

TikTok's anti-cyberbullying policy

The platform has had a strong anti-cyberbullying policy. According to their official website, it invites individuals to communicate with each other through comments, direct messages, live chat, etc.

However, it also carry the danger of communication, like spamming or cyberbullying. Moreover, it claims to offer numerous app settings that allow individuals to tailor their experience on the website to build a loving and supportive community.

Furthermore, it is requesting that if anyone believes someone is bothering them or acting inappropriately, they should instantly report the situation, so that appropriate action can be taken if it violates TikTok's Community Guidelines.