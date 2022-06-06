Pregnant bar manager opens up about Johnny Depp giving parenting advice before Amber Heard defamation verdict

American actor Johnny Depp gave some parental wisdom to a pregnant bar manager in the U.K. shortly before winning his high-profile defamation case against estranged wife Amber Heard.

In an interview with ITV News Tyne Tees, published on June 2, manager Lauren Whittington, revealed a personal conversation she had with the 58-year-old star when he visited the Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, England, on the day of his verdict.

Speaking to the outlet, Whittington said that none of them could believe it initially. She further added:

"[Depp] went unnoticed for maybe an hour before anyone realized it was him and Jeff Beck just [sitting] eating fish and chips together in the corner."

As per Whittington, Depp noticed that she was pregnant and asked how far along she was during his visit on June 1.

The manager also went on to say:

"Then he was giving me some advice on [diapers], lack of sleep and the first few weeks of parenthood, saying it'll be the greatest gift I ever receive and I won't know love like it until I look into her eyes for the first time. He was also talking about his kids, who are grown up now, and how magical being a parent is."

Johnny Depp's advice almost left Whittington in tears

While talking to E! News, Lauren said Johnny Depp's advice to her would be a great story for her baby.

"It was really nice to think that this will be a story I'll always be able to tell my daughter! I told him he was going to make me cry with his words, and he gave me a big hug."

Johnny Depp shares two children with French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis - Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp. Adding to the conversation, the manager said that the Pirates of the Caribbean star warned her that the first few weeks will be the "craziest" of her life.

Whittington informed outlet ITV News Tyne Tees that Depp left approximately an hour before the judgement was read in court in Fairfax, Virginia.

The decision was announced on the afternoon of June 1, in Fairfax, bringing to a close Depp and Heard's heated six-week trial, which was aired live.

When it came to Heard's domestic-abuse claims in her 2018 op-ed article in The Washington Post, Depp won all three defamation charges, despite not identifying the actor by name in the article.

Following the decision, Depp was granted $15 million in damages, but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia rule that caps punitive penalties (the judge reduced the amount).

The jury sided with Heard, 36, on one of her three defamation countersuit counts, and awarded her $2 million in damages.

