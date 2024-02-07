"Pretty straightforward paean to lynching": Toby Keith racist song lyrics surface online in wake of his death at 62 

Country singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor Toby Keith passed away on Monday night at his home in Oklahoma, after a prolonged battle with stomach cancer since the fall of 2021. He was 62 years old at the time of his demise.

Trigger warning: This article has references to lynching and racism. Readers' discretion is advised.

The official statement from his family read:

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

In the wake of his death, Toby Keith’s famous song Beer for My Horses has come under controversy for the racist undertone in its lyrics and mention of lynching.

An X user with the handle @RFCapsMoustache critically commented on the same. Here’s what they said:

Exploring the controversy surrounding Toby Keith’s Beer for My Horses over the years

Digital content maker and photographer Destinee Stark criticized the song Try That In A Small Town by country artist Jason Aldean on her TikTok last year for its racist, pro-gun violence, and pro-lynching lyrics.

At the same time, Stark criticized Toby Keith's Beer for My Horses, saying it was hard to believe the song had ever been approved for radio play.

As per Penn Live, Stark compared Aldean’s music video to Keith’s song’s lyrics and said that while the former had “racist dog whistles,” the latter contained “expletive sirens.” The influencer even wondered why nobody ever talked about the song as “it literally talks about lynching!”

She also read the second verse of the song in disbelief which was sung by Willie Nelson and read as follows:

“Says ‘grandpappy told my pappy back in the day, son a man had to answer for the wicked he [has] done, take all the rope in Texas, find a tall oak tree, round up all [of] them bad boys, hang them high in the tree for all the people to see’.”

The activist then went on to read another verse where “gangsters [were] doing dirty deeds” and there was “too much corruption, [and] too much crime in the streets.” The verse ended by saying how the “long arm of the law” needed to “put a few more in the ground,” making Stark conclude how it was “literally advocating for police violence and police killings.”

“I don’t know where ‘Gen Z’ is, but I know they like to bring up old (crap). So, I’m calling on ‘Gen Z’, calling on y’all, to put him on blast. Put Toby Keith on blast. Like, reading those lyrics you would think those lyrics were from 100 years ago. Nope, from 2002,” Stark added.

Apart from Destinee Stark, Toby Keith’s 2003 Grammy-nominated song, which later became the premise of a 2008 movie of the same name, and starring Keith, Rodney Carrington, and Claire Forlani, came under fire before the film’s release.

A blogger for Huffington Post named Max Blumenthal called the song, “an ode to lynching,” which was a “racially tinged, explicitly pro-lynching anthem that calls for the vigilante-style hanging of car thieves and other assorted evildoers.”

“During the days when Keith's 'Grandpappy' stalked the Jim Crow South, lynching was an institutional method of terror employed against blacks to maintain white supremacy,” Blumenthal added.

However, Toby Keith was prompt with his response and told ContactMusic back then how his song was a “hit” and the words lynch and racism hadn’t come up until “this moron wrote this blog.”

"It's about the old West and horses and sheriffs... and going and getting the bad guys. It's not a racist thing or about lynching,” Toby defended.

Internet reacts to Toby Keith’s Beer for My Horses in the wake of his demise

Toby Keith’s song stirred up controversy since 2008, however, it came under serious scrutiny by netizens following Destinee Stark’s 2022 TikTok review. Many defended the song saying there were no hidden racial connotations, and if there were, Willie Nelson would not have collaborated. Others agreed with Stark’s analysis and put Toby Keith under fire.

Now, in the wake of his death, the song’s lyrics are once again earning mixed reactions. Here are some of the comments from X:

Notably, Beer for My Horses was part of Toby Keith’s seventh studio album Unleashed and was nominated for multiple Country Music Association Awards, alongside two Grammys, in the Best Country Song and Best Country Collaboration with Vocals categories. The lyrics were co-authored by Keith and Scotty Emerick.

Following its release, the song charted at the top of the U.S. Hot Country Songs on the Billboard 100.