"Probably insurance fraud": Case of 32 cars submerged in Doral Florida lake leaves netizens bewildered 

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, a private search company that was investigating a missing person's case found around 32 cars in Doral Lake in Florida. 7News reported that investigators Doug Bishop and Ken Fleming told them that they found the cars when they took a dive in the lake.

It is worth noting that the vehicles were found in a commercial area with businesses like car dealerships, Walmart Supercenter, and popular restaurants.

As per NBC, Doral Police Cmdr. Alicia Neal released a statement when the incident came to light and said:

“The respective dive teams from multiple agencies have begun the recovery/extraction of the vehicles and a thorough investigation has taken place. As of this time, four of these vehicles have been recovered and linked to stolen vehicles reported out of different jurisdictions within South Florida, dating back as far as 1996.”

Officials have not found any bodies during the search as of this writing. Police mentioned that several of the cars that were pulled out of the lake had been reported stolen years ago, as per NBC.

The news sparked a wide range of reactions online as individuals took to social media to express their thoughts about the same.

"Lots of secrets buried in that lake" - Netizens react to 32 cars being found in the Doral Florida lake

Internet users were left shocked when they learned that 32 cars were found in the Florida lake. Several people reacted to the news and joked about how people could have possibly made their cars disappear for "insurance purposes." Some also speculated that there were several "secrets buried" in the lake as they took to the comments section of NewsNation's YouTube video about the situation.

More about the cars discovered in the Doral Lake

Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said that investigators have not revealed much about the case.

“In other words, we have no reasons to believe we’re going to find bodies in these cars. But who’s to say that these cars weren’t involved in an armed robbery 10 years ago?” Zabaleta said.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez also spoke about the model of the first vehicle that was pulled out from the lake. He said that the first car was an Acura Legend and it was stolen in 2002. Moreover, police said that most of the vehicles that were found were old models and were covered in algae.