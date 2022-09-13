WATCH: Shocking video shows car bomb exploding at Washington funeral

On Monday, September 12, 2022, the Auburn Police Department released pictures from security footage of a car whose owner is suspected of placing an explosive device in a Washington funeral-goer's vehicle. Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the car.

On August 23, a parked black Lexus sedan blew up in the middle of a funeral service in Washington. Fortunately, the explosion was not fatal as no one was injured. However, it led to a massive fire that completely destroyed the car and the trees surrounding the parking area.

Kolby Crossley, a spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department, said:

"It caused a serious fire. And all things considered, we’re pretty thankful no one was hurt. Because this could’ve been 10 times worse than what it was."

According to the Auburn Police Department, the suspect allegedly opened fire on City of Auburn employees when they tried to pursue the fleeing car. In a statement posted on Facebook, the police department said:

"The explosive device created an immense fire destroying the victim’s vehicle and surrounding trees. City of Auburn employees followed the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the area. The suspect vehicle's passenger then shot several rounds at the employees as they followed."

Anyone with any information on the pictured car is asked to get in touch with the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

What is known about the Washington car bomb explosion? Police hope for public help

On August 23, a man planted a bomb in a funeral attendee's parked car in a city in the state of Washington, causing a fire that damaged the car and surrounding greenery. The motive behind the explosion is still unknown. It is also not known whether the destruction of the property was targeted or random.

Parked away from where the funeral was taking place at Mountain View Cemetery, the car bomb explosion did not cause any loss of human life. The suspect is still at large, having fled in a car caught by security cameras. The getaway car was described by the police as a black Acura RL with no license plates. The make and model of the car, however, has been debated by internet users who claim that the pictured car could be a 2020 Chevy Impala or a Honda Accord.

Deedee Sun @DeedeeKIRO7



People at Mountain View Cemetery say suspect broke the car window & threw something in. It exploded & he sped away. Employees tried to follow & he shot at them.



shared pic 4 of the suspect’s car. Asking for your help to ID! A car bomb explodes during a funeral!!People at Mountain View Cemetery say suspect broke the car window & threw something in. It exploded & he sped away. Employees tried to follow & he shot at them. @AuburnWAPolice shared pic 4 of the suspect’s car. Asking for your help to ID! A car bomb explodes during a funeral!!People at Mountain View Cemetery say suspect broke the car window & threw something in. It exploded & he sped away. Employees tried to follow & he shot at them.@AuburnWAPolice shared pic 4 of the suspect’s car. Asking for your help to ID! https://t.co/E1WrwTJrKG

All the information that the police could provide about the prime suspect points to a tall male whose facial features were hidden by a full black ski mask. The statement posted on Facebook read:

"The vehicle was described as a black Acura RL, with no license plates. The suspect was described as a tall male and was wearing a full black ski mask."

An unnamed employee of the Washington cemetery, while explaining the whole scene to KIRO7, said:

"They saw a guy run up to the window and break it. Then, not even 30 seconds later, the car exploded...The guy popped out of the window and fired four or five shots at me and my co-worker. We just ducked, put it in reverse, and got back here."

No arrests have been made yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora