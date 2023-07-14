"Publicity Stunt": Twitter reacts as Oppenheimer cast walks out of London premiere to join SAG-AFTRA strike

As Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is nearing its release date, it has already premiered in Paris and London. While things seemed normal in Paris with the film getting praised by the majority of the people who watched it, things were a little different at the London premiere.

The cast of the film was seen interacting with fans and the audience on the red carpet but they did not show up to the actual premiere. Director Nolan soon addressed their absence. He revealed that the cast had left to prepare for the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Fans on Twitter gave mixed reactions to this, with one of them going as far as to call it a publicity stunt.

A fan's reaction to the Oppenheimer cast walking out of its London Premiere (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Oppenheimer London premiere: Internet surprised by cast walking out during the screening

When the cast of Oppenheimer was not present during its London premiere, director Christopher Nolan revealed that they had left to work on their picket signs for the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"I have to to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy,” Nolan said from the stage. “The list is enormous — Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek and so many more. … You’ve seen them here earlier on the red carpet."

He continued:

"Unfortunately, they are off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union."

Oppenheimer's cast walking out of its London premiere saw a flurry of online reactions. Most fans were happy that the cast did that for a good cause. They appreciated the actors and even said that whatever they were doing was a massive win, unlike Bill Iger.

Meanwhile, some fans were appalled by the cast's behavior. They said that the film will flop and Barbie will take all the accolades in place of them. One fan even demanded that they all get fired from their jobs for pulling off something like that.

This is what fans had to say under an original post shared by Discussing Cinema.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

The ongoing 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike is due to a dispute between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has also been having a conflict with the Writers Guild of America since May 2, 2023.

Oppenheimer will be released worldwide on July 21, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes