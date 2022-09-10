Rapper Desiigner finally gives his Mic Drop friends BTS and Steve Aoki a shout-out, raising suspicions of a collaboration

American rapper Desiigner sparked rumors of a potential collaboration with BTS and Steve Aoki when he liked an old Twitter post about their collaboration, Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) Feat. Desiigner.

On September 4, the rapper sent fans into fits of laughter when they saw him liking a five-year-old tweet by the K-pop group and also posted an appreciation tweet for the K-pop group's fans.

The rapper posted,

"ARMY is strong!! No kizzy!!"

Desiigner @LifeOfDesiigner Army is strong!! No kizzy !! Army is strong!! No kizzy !! 💜

The fans are delighted as speculations are now afloat regarding another potential collaboration between the artists, especially since Mic Drop proved to be a huge success.

Fans react to rapper Desiigner quoting a five-year-old post of BTS

Fans hilariously reminded Desiigner that it had been five years since the septet posted about the collaboration and wondered if he had forgotten his password and recently remembered it.

Some even speculated that this event could be a teaser for another iconic collaboration. Fans pointed out that the rapper also liked a reply by a fan asking if his sudden activity had anything to do with BTS' upcoming FIFA world cup theme song.

niki⁷ on follow limit @lifegoes7n Desiigner suddenly talking about MIC Drop and liking ARMYs tweets asking if it is a hint and he also liked one asking about the worldcup song!??? Desiigner suddenly talking about MIC Drop and liking ARMYs tweets asking if it is a hint and he also liked one asking about the worldcup song!???

575 IN THE BOX⁷🌙 @partaymaker Desiigner also agrees that "Mic Drop" needs to make a comeback Desiigner also agrees that "Mic Drop" needs to make a comeback

BTS' Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) has several records to its name

The K-pop group has doled out several hits. However, Mic Drop continues to be unique for fans since it marked one of BTS' first successes in America.

The music video for Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) has reached over 1.2 billion YouTube views and is currently one of their six music videos sitting on the list of one billion plus views. Mic Drop has also received a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The group also passed a historic milestone by spending almost 156 weeks on the World Digital Songs Sales chart. It is only second to PSY's Gangnam Style, which has spent 372 weeks on the roster.

K-pop juggernaut BTS roped in to release the anthem for FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar

Meanwhile, the K-pop legends have been reported to release the theme song for FIFA World Cup 2022 in association with Hyundai as part of their global sustainability project Goal of the Century.

The song is expected to be released in the second half of 2022, and the expected dates are November 21 to December 18, when the 2022 FIFA WORLD Cup will officially begin. The group will also represent the number 7 jersey under Team Century and star in several campaigns to endorse the cause.

The record-breaking Grammy-nominated band has been entertaining their ARMYs through their caliber and inspiring the world with their social projects and was obviously the most popular choice to spread the FIFA fever.

Edited by Sayati Das