"Read the room"- Netizens call out Netflix for announcing Titanic release after OceanGate's Titan submersible implosion

Over the past few days, OceanGate's Titan Submersible, which took five passengers on a journey to the Titanic wreck situated at 3,800m (12,467ft) below sea level on June 18, has been making headlines. After extensive searches were conducted, it is now being widely reported that the submersible imploded under high pressure, possibly killing all the passengers.

According to CBS News, The US Navy said that it detected sounds "consistent with an implosion" shortly after the sub lost contact on Sunday about 1 hour and 45 minutes after its descent.

Amidst this terrible tragedy, Netflix announced that it is going to release James Cameron's Titanic, one of the highest-grossing films of all time, on its platform on July 1, 2023. Though these two incidents may be unrelated, netizens came forward to slam Netflix for announcing the release of the film so soon after the news about the submersible and its passengers was announced.

Netizens react to Netflix's announcement about releasing Titanic in July (Image via Twitter)

Many fans came forward to accuse Netflix of using the momentum behind the Titanic expedition and of not reading the room before releasing a film that is based on the same ship that led to the tragedy.

"Something don't feel right" - Fans believe its wrong for Netflix to release Titanic after OceanGate's Titan submersible implosion

Several fans took to the comments section of Discussing Film's post about Netflix's announcement and accused the platform of trying to milk the tragedy that recently shook the world.

Some netizens believed that the film being announced soon after the news of the Titan Submersible tragedy came to light could be a coincidence. However, most believed Netflix was trying to cash in on the most trending piece of news.

Titanic first released in 1997 and is helmed by James Cameron. The film stars Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, and others in pivotal roles. Netflix is now set to release the film on its platform on July 1, 2023.

