"Regardless of what he did, she still loves him" - Internet reacts to Wendy Williams' outing with son Kevin Jr. after finance mishandling claims

Podcast host Wendy Williams was recently seen at Matilda's Kitchen restaurant in Miami having brunch with her son. The event's viral videos showed Wendy smiling and eating at the Cuban hangout, as Kevin turned to face his mother.

This happened after Wendy admitted to her son's alleged financial mismanagement in TMZ's recently released documentary Saving Wendy on Wednesday, February 12. She disclosed that Wells Fargo bank had placed her under guardianship after noticing multiple large, fraudulent withdrawals. She believed Kevin and some of his associates were responsible for that.

Now, once the video of her brunch with her son went public, people took to theshaderoom’s Instagram post to react to the same. One even said that regardless of what he did, he was still her son.

Netizens reacted as Wendy was spotted with her son (Image via Instagram / @crystal_octavia_theactress)

Others also reacted in a similar manner as one said that it was heartwarming, while another one said that it's good that she is not up against the window. The user here referred to the fact that she had been living in isolation at the memory care unit of her assisted living facility.

Netizens reacted as Wendy was spotted with her son (Image via Instagram / @dopekissezceo / @tayynikki_ / @yeahmyahh)

Additionally, other netizens also echoed the sentiment. They further talked about the allegations involving Kevin as one said that he had made a mistake while another one said that hopefully, he had learned from the mistake.

Netizens reacted as Wendy was spotted with her son (Image via Instagram / @officialbravonation_ / @sweeneestyleblogger / @being_kalii_kobain)

Wendy Williams opened up about son's alleged money mishandling incidents

Shortly after being spotted with her son, as per The Mails’ February 17 report, on Sunday, February 16, Wendy Williams made an appearance in Miami, sporting a brand-new appearance.

She was seen during her quick journey to the south to join her family in celebrating the 94th birthday of her father, Thomas Williams Sr.

The family reunion came after a recent TMZ report stated that she was transferred to a more confined memory unit at the assisted living facility after allegedly getting intoxicated at one of the on-site restaurants.

On the other hand, she was also seen with her son for the first time after he allegedly became embroiled in a financial mismanagement scheme. In TMZ's new documentary Saving Wendy, Wendy Williams talked candidly about the whole thing.

Williams claimed she is probably having trouble escaping guardianship because of her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., especially after he took thousands of dollars out of her bank account.

Expand Tweet

She alleged over the phone that Wells Fargo discovered a surge in illegal withdrawals from her bank account and placed her under guardianship. Williams thought that Kevin was responsible for the same. She stated:

“My son, he overstepped his boundaries in terms of me. He overstepped his boundaries and he was inappropriately using my money without telling me cr*p about it.”

Vibe further reported on February 12 that according to court filings from last September, Williams' son "apologized for past mistakes and inappropriate behavior." It continues:

"The court is not convinced that he can keep her safe and wouldn't willingly or unwittingly expose her to financial exploitation."

On the other hand, when Wendy Williams is going back to the facility is not yet known.

