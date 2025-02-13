Who is Kevin Hunter Jr.? Wendy Williams accuses son of taking advantage of her financially, causing her guardianship

Radio veteran Wendy Williams opened up about her conservatorship in TMZ’s new documentary Saving Wendy that was released on Wednesday, February 12. She revealed that her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. is likely the reason why she is struggling to gain freedom from guardianship, particularly after he drew thousands of dollars from her bank account.

In the documentary titled TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, Wendy Williams shared via a phone call that she was put under guardianship after Wells Fargo noticed an influx of unauthorized withdrawals from her bank account. Williams believes that her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. was behind the same. She said:

“My son, he overstepped his boundaries in terms of me. He overstepped his boundaries and he was inappropriately using my money without telling me crap about it.”

For those uninitiated, 24-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr. graduated from Florida International University in December 2024. He is the son of Williams and her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. He has mostly stayed away from the limelight, but he did appear on the talk show Where is Wendy Williams? In this lifetime documentary, he expressed concern about his mother and said in the trailer:

“My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always, but in reality, there’s something wrong going on.”

“Like, is he stealing from me”- Wendy Williams expresses doubt about son Kevin Hunter Jr. in latest documentary

The former The Wendy Williams Show host was put under the guardianship of Sabrina Morrissey back in 2022 after being diagnosed with alcohol-related brain damage. In 2023, a legal filing also revealed that she was suffering from “early-onset dementia.”

Her legal team said in a statement that was obtained by NBC News the same year that she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

However, Wendy Williams has since denied the same. She said on The Breakfast Club last month that she was “not cognitively impaired” despite her “care team” stating otherwise back in 2023.

While speaking about her only son, Kevin Jr., the 60-year-old also said in the TMZ documentary:

“Like, is he stealing from me? Look, all I know is that, in terms of what I’m dealing with, this is still going on, because that’s when my money got frozen at Wells Fargo, thank God. No more money stealing from my son and the other people.”

Despite her expressing doubt over her son’s actions, Williams still believes that her son is a “good person.” She further added in the documentary:

“Look, my son is a good person. But at this point, he is a horrible person to me. The way he moves with other people, and what’s going on with these other people in my apartment in Miami?”

Additionally, TMZ reported that court documents that they obtained in September, read that Kevin Hunter Jr. is incapable of looking after his mother. The document said:

“While [her son] Mr. Hunter apologized for past mistakes and inappropriate behavior, the court is not convinced that he can keep her safe and wouldn’t willingly or unwittingly expose her to financial exploitation.”

As Williams continues to fight against her guardianship, Vibe reported that she will be visiting her family this weekend, where she will be reunited with Kevin Hunter Jr.

