Resurfaced video reveals Jada Pinkett Smith never wanted to marry Will Smith

An old video showing Jada Pinkett Smith saying she never wanted to marry Will Smith has resurfaced on social media. The clip comes in the wake of the latter’s Oscars slapping controversy that recently led to renewed scrutiny of the couple’s relationship.

In the clip, Pinkett Smith can be heard saying that her wedding was “horrible” and she was “crying down the freaking aisle” before exchanging her vows with the King Richard star. The actress also repeatedly confirmed that she “really didn’t want to get married” to Smith at the time.

Shortly before the video gained renewed attention, another clip showing Will and Jada Pinkett arguing went viral online. In the footage, the former asks his wife not to use him for “clout” on social media.

Look into Jada Pinkett Smith’s remarks on her wedding to Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith claimed her mother “forced” her to get married to Will Smith (Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith tied the knot on December 31, 1997, at the latter’s hometown in Baltimore, Maryland. Several years later, the Girls Trip star confessed that she never wanted to marry Will Smith.

Pinkett Smith opened up about her marriage during a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk, featuring her daughter Willow and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The video recently resurfaced online and showed the former saying that she was under severe “pressure” during her wedding:

“I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant, and I just didn’t know what to do.”

The actress then revealed that she never wanted to get married to Will Smith:

“I never wanted to be married. I really didn’t wanna get married.”

Pinkett Smith further indicated that her mother forced her to tie the knot with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum as she was already pregnant with their son Jaden Smith. She told her daughter:

“We only got married because Gammy was crying. It was almost as if Gammy was like, ‘You have to get married, so let’s talk about the wedding.’ And now Gammy done gone to Will, crying about ‘I don’t want a wedding,’ and now I’m being forced to have a wedding.”

The Matrix Reloaded star also shared that she only wanted to peacefully settle with Smith on a mountain:

“I just wanted it to be the two of us on a mountain because I was like, ‘This is serious business.’”

Adrienne Banfield-Norris confirmed her daughter’s statement and said that the wedding was “horrible”:

“The wedding was horrible. It was a mess. Jada was sick. She was very unpleasant. She didn’t cooperate with anything.”

Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith also shared that she cried throughout her wedding day:

“And I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so pissed I went crying down the freaking aisle. I cried the whole way down the aisle.”

Contrary to Pinkett Smith’s situation, her husband was excited about his wedding to the actress. Will Smith previously said that he dreamt about having a family since he was just five years old:

“There wasn’t a day in my life that I wanted anything other than being married and having a family. From literally five years old, I was picturing what my family would be.”

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith made headlines after opening up about their “unconventional” marriage last year. Their relationship was also criticized when the latter admitted to having an “entanglement” with rapper August Alsina in 2018.

However, Jada later confirmed she was involved with the rapper while taking a “break” from her husband. More recently, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony as the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head due to her alopecia.

