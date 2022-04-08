Will Smith pleads with Jada in resurfaced video, sparks concern online 

A video clip of Will Smith pleading with his wife Jade Pinkett Smith to stop filming him has resurfaced online. The latter filmed him during an Instagram Live session, attempting to discuss the couple’s marriage. However, Will Smith looked visibly uncomfortable and requested not to be filmed.

The video initially went viral on Reddit on Thursday. The Girls Trip actress was discussing having therapist and author Esther Perel as a guest on her talk show Red Table Talk. In the video, she announced that the therapist would be “coming to the table” as a guest, and then she asked her husband, “Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship.”

The 53-year-old looked visibly uncomfortable being ambushed by questions about his relationship. He responded:

"I would say, don't just start filming me without asking me if you can film me."

Though the Oscar-winner stated that he would not like to be a part of the Instagram Live, Pinkett Smith continued to film. She briefly turned the camera towards herself and said:

“Esther, come help us again, please. I’m still dealing with foolishness.”

She continued to ask whether the therapist had helped them heal the wounds they had caused to each other, to which Will Smith quipped:

“My social media presence is my bread and butter, okay? So you can’t just use me for social media and not… I’m standing in my house. Don’t just start rolling.”

Sanade @swxxtsanade Old footage of Jada Pinkett Smith forcing Will Smith to respond on her IG Live resurfaces Old footage of Jada Pinkett Smith forcing Will Smith to respond on her IG Live resurfaces https://t.co/9yqyQwVl4s

Internet reacts to viral video of Will Smith

Many social media users observed that the King Richard actor looked “anxious” and “uncomfortable.” People could not help but comment on their relationship. A few comments online read:

Jairus @itsjairusjames @mrsdoyadirty @swxxtsanade He looks under obvious distress from the filming lol @mrsdoyadirty @swxxtsanade He looks under obvious distress from the filming lol

Jonny Danger @Danger_Things @swxxtsanade As a past victim of abuse, this was pretty alarming. His eyes say it all. @swxxtsanade As a past victim of abuse, this was pretty alarming. His eyes say it all.

What did the therapist have to say about Will Smith’s marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Esther Perel made an appearance on the show (which aired in 2019), and Pinkett Smith questioned her about the “alternatives to divorce” that one may choose after one of the partners in a relationship has an extra-marital affair.

Esther Perel replied that she believes that divorce is not always the decision to make as:

“I think there are many relational betrayals. Contempt, neglect, and violence and indifference and nobody tells people, 'Leave, leave, get the hell out.”

Jada Pinkett Smith then spoke about her marriage:

“I'm asked a lot about, 'Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?’ And it's like, 'No.' But there have been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.”

On Red Table Talk, the 50-year-old opened up about her “entanglement” with rapper August Alsina. The two were in an extra-marital relationship when the Smith couple took a break from their marriage. During the show, Will Smith also revealed that he had sought out affection outside of their marriage as well because they were in a non-monogamous relationship.

In an interview with GQ, Will explained the nature of their marriage. He also revealed that Jada “never believed in conventional marriage.” Speaking about their non-monogamous relationship, he said:

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

The Smiths’ relationship has been thrown under the spotlight following the infamous Oscars slap this year where Will Smith went on stage during the live ceremony and slapped comedian Chris Rock after the latter joked about Jada’s shaved head.

