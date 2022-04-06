Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly not angry with Will Smith over Oscars slap, agrees he 'overreacted' 

According to a report by US Magazine, Jada Pinkett Smith is not "angry" with her husband Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards 2022 but wishes he hadn't gotten into a physical altercation with him.

About the couple's stance, an insider told the outlet:

“It was in the heat of the moment, and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted."

During the 94th annual Academy Awards, which happened on March 27, the 57-year-old Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. After she rolled her eyes at the comment, her husband, Will Smith, went on to the stage and slapped the Saturday Night Live alum.

In the uncensored footage that went viral, the startled star said that Smith smacked the "sh*t" out of him. When the Pursuit of Happyness star returned to his seat, he yelled at the stage to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. To this, the Grown Ups star said that he would not discuss Pinkett Smith again.

The infamous incident comes three months after Pinkett Smith discussed her alopecia, which causes hair loss, on her Instagram account, stating that it would be difficult to hide her condition now.

Jada Pinkett Smith has mentioned that Will Smith was supportive of her shaved head

In September 2021's episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk, she boasted about her husband's support during her choice to shave her head in 2021, stating that "he loves it."

“It was just time. I was just ready for that kind of expression and release. I’m so glad I did it. It was such a beautiful experience and such a freedom. I feel more connected to myself and to the great diving in a very special way. I was just like, ‘I’m over it.’ It was that moment. I was just like, ‘I’m done. I’m just done with the worry. I’m done with the care. I’m just done.’”

As per the insider, the Girls Trip alum didn’t want Smith to get into an altercation to defend her. The source said that she is not one of those women that needs protection:

“She’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman, and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him.”

The duo, who have been married since 1997, received support from their loved ones amid the scandal. The source added that their family looks out for and supports each other. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith share two kids together: Jaden and Willow.

Ever since the incident, Will Smith has issued an apology to Chris Rock for his "inexcusable actions" and resigned from the Academy.

Edited by Shaheen Banu