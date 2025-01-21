"Rich or not home is your sanctuary" — Internet reacts as Tyra Banks reveals she lost her home in the L.A. fires

Model and television personality Tyra Banks recently revealed she lost her home in the devastating Los Angeles fires. The America's Next Top Model star shared the news during her appearance on the Australian morning show Sunrise on January 20, 2025.

While she was discussing her soon-to-be-opened Smize & Dream ice cream shop in Sydney, the conversation turned to the L.A. wildfires. When asked about many losing their homes, the model revealed she was one of them.

"I just didn’t want to pull a lot of attention to me, I feel that there's a lot of people that need that attention, so I haven't really talked about it. But I can't sit here and not tell the truth, that, yeah, we lost our house," she added.

As news of Banks' comments went viral, internet users were quick to react. One user commented below The Shade Room's Instagram post about the same:

"Rich or not your home is your sanctuary."

Many praised Tyra Banks for the way she announced the news and expressed their support during the difficult time. Here are some comments seen under @theshaderoom's post on Instagram:

Others called out naysayers who criticized Banks, noting that being a celebrity doesn't mean that she would not feel the loss of her home.

Tyra Banks was celebrating with her boyfriend and friends in Australia when she found her home was destroyed

Tyra Banks told Sunrise that she and her boyfriend, Louis Bélanger-Martin, were in Australia (at a friend's house) when they were informed of her home burning down.

"We were celebrating and just having fun. I just kept checking my phone, not for my house, but just for friends and family, making sure they were evacuating and everything," she explained.

When the couple discovered the unfortunate news, they "pulled it together" and didn't reveal anything to their friends.

"I just stayed in that moment, and then we went home and cried and we had our moment," Tyra Banks confessed.

Banks also added that while she lost some mementos, most of her sentimental stuff is kept in her homes in New York and Australia.

Since January 7, 2025, Los Angeles County and its neighboring areas have been engulfed in flames. Fueled by high Santa Ana winds (80-100 mph), what started as a bushfire in the Pacific Palisades spread across 40,000 acres by the week's end.

According to CalFire, the fires have burned through 40,600 acres of land, with more than 15,400 structures destroyed. The fire in Palisades is 63% contained, while the one in Eaton is 89% contained. Additionally, at least 27 lives have been lost due to the disaster.

Tyra Banks is not the only celebrity who lost their home to the wildfires. Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Joshua Jackson, Billy Crystal, and Jeff Bridges, among others, also lost their houses.

In addition, several structures at the Will Rogers State Historic Park, the Topanga Ranch Motel, the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, and Palisades Charter High School were damaged in the fires, as per ABC News.

