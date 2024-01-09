Richard Branson Net Worth: Fortune explored as business magnate’s name is released in Epstein’s list as per court documents

Richard Branson, the owner of Virgin Airlines, is hitting the headlines following the release of court documents connecting him to convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. Recently unsealed documents contain allegations made by Epstein victim Sarah Ransome, who initially claimed to have seen explicit tapes involving Branson, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew.

However, these allegations took a turn when Ransome retracted her statements, which cast doubt on the credibility. A spokesperson for Virgin Group, founded by Branson, promptly dismissed Ransome's claims, asserting that her allegations were baseless.

A spokesperson for Virgin Group, said in a statement to The Messenger,

"We can confirm that Sarah Ransome's claims are baseless and unfounded."

The original accusations came to light in a 2016 email from Ransome to investigative journalist Maureen Callahan. In the email, Ransome made explicit claims about her friend allegedly engaging in s*xual activities on Jeffrey Epstein's island with prominent figures, including Branson. However, she later withdrew her statements, citing fear for her safety and concerns about potential repercussions for her family.

At that time, Ransome said,

"It's not worth coming forward and I will never be heard anyhow and only bad things will happen as a consequence of me going public and I know this to be true. This will just create pain for my family and I and they have already helped me pick up the pieces once before and I can't ask them to do that again."

Despite the controversy surrounding Richard Branson, it is worth noting that his net worth has experienced a significant decline.

It is worth noting that as of 2023, Forbes estimates his net worth at $4 billion, reflecting a drop of 42.6% compared to 2022. The decline is attributed to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on industries heavily reliant on Virgin Group's ventures.

Additionally, Richard Branson founded Virgin Group in the 1970s. Initially a mail-order music record business, Virgin Records catapulted him into the music industry's limelight. Over the years, Branson expanded his empire into various sectors, including airlines, telecommunications, finance, and space travel.

Other than this, Virgin Orbit, a subsidiary responsible for satellite launches, faced setbacks in early 2023, leading to bankruptcy and layoffs. These challenges, coupled with the overall economic downturn, have affected Branson's wealth.

Richard Branson has invested in various ventures, from Virgin Airways to luxury resorts like Necker Island. And, now his name in Jeffrey Epstein's case has cast a shadow over his reputation.