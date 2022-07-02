Richard Gere net worth 2022: Actor's fortune explored as he sells New York estate for $24 million

Richard Gere’s New York estate was sold for $24.15 million on June 29, 2022.

The 11,600 sq. ft. property has five structures, a pool, and a few stables. It also has a private beach that is accessible through a rowboat. The property further boasts a soccer field, and is surrounded by around 4,300 acres of protected land.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 72-year-old actor's net worth is estimated to be around $120 million

Gere's property was listed for sale in October 2021 for $28 million. 35 years ago, Gere had purchased it for around $1.5 million.

Richard Gere’s fortune: Details of previous properties explored

Richard Gere is well-known for his performances in films like Pretty Woman, Looking for Mr. Goldbar, Days of Heaven, American Gigolo, Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer, and more.

Having amassed quite some wealth from his illustrious acting career, Gere's net worth can be rounded out to about $120 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

He purchased a house called Strongheart Manor in Sag Harbor, New York in 2005 for $6.9 million. The 6-acre house had 300 feet of bay frontage and expansive lawns. He made a few changes to the 14,000 sq. ft. main house and listed it for sale for $70 million in 2013. He decreased the price to $47.5 million and sold it to TV host Matt Lauer for $36.5 million.

He purchased a 50-acre estate for $1.5 million in 1987. As mentioned earlier, he listed it for sale for $28 million, eventually selling it for $24.15 million.

Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva also paid $10.5 million in 2020 to build a 35-acre estate in the New York town of North Salem.

Richard Gere's acting career explored

Richard Gere played important roles in several films and television series (Image via Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images)

Richard Gere initially worked at the Seattle Repertory Theatre and the Provincetown Playhouse in Cape Cod in 1969. He made his debut in the London stage version of Grease in 1973.

Gere’s Hollywood career began in the mid-1970s with the 1974 film, The Lords of Flatbush. He played small roles in Looking for Mr. Goodbar and Days of Heaven. However, he got his biggest break with the 1980 crime drama, American Gigolo.

He became a familiar name for his performance in the romantic drama An Officer and a Gentleman and won two Academy Awards for the same. He continued to appear in successful films like Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Internal Affairs, Pretty Woman, Sommersby, Runaway Bride, The Jackal, and more.

Richard is also a musician and has composed and performed the Pretty Woman piano theme alongside a guitar solo in Runaway Bride. He also learned tap dancing for his role in Chicago and took karate lessons for An Officer and a Gentleman.

