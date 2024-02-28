Richard Lewis's Net Worth, Parkinson's diagnosis, and relationship with wife Joyce Lapinsky explored as Curb Your Enthusiasm actor passes away

Actor and comedian Richard Lewis passed away at 76 on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. According to his publicist, Lewis died of a heart attack at his home in Los Angeles. The stand-up comic, known for his 'neurotic' comedy, had announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease back in April 2023 and lived with his wife Joyce Lapinsky and his dog.

Richard and Joyce tied the knot in 2005 and had been married for almost a decade until his death. This was the comedian's only marriage, and he had no children. Joyce Lapisky has also worked as a production co-ordinator and producer in show business.

As per celebritynetworth.com, Richard Lewis's net worth was about $7 million at the time of his passing. The comedian saw great success in the 80s and will be remembered for selling out shows at places such as the iconic Carnegie Hall. He also starred in movies such as Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) and garnered praise for portraying himself in Larry David's sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Tributes pour in as Richard Lewis passes away at 76 after a heart attack

Richard Lewis was born on June 29, 1947, to his parents in Brooklyn, New York. His mother was an actress, and he had a brother and a sister. Richard launched his career in stand-up comedy in the 70s after getting a degree in marketing from Ohio State University.

Working at an ad agency by day and writing jokes at night, he gradually became prominent in the New York comedy scene, frequenting Late Night With David Letterman in the 80s. Lewis also made a name for himself as an actor after co-starring in Anything but Love with Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Parkinson's diagnosis from last year had quite an effect on the comic, as he announced his retirement after revealing his condition. While the chronic disorder is known to impair the patient's nervous system, treatment has made the disease quite manageable.

While it is unclear whether the heart attack that ultimately led to his death was connected to Parkinson's Disease, the comedian was talking about how he was dealing with it in a 10-episode long video podcast named 'Alive and Unwell' on YouTube. Two months ago, the documentary film House of a Lifetime: Richard Lewis, co-produced by him and his wife in 2013-14, was also uploaded on the channel.

Tributes have started pouring in from fans and friends in the industry after the news was made public by his publicist, Jeff Abraham. Here are some of the social media posts remembering the actor and comedian, including some celebrities such as Ringo Star.

Richard Lewis is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, and his legacy of dark humor and comedic genius will be remembered by friends and fans worldwide.