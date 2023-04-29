Rumors of Devon Hoover’s mother passing away spread like wildfire as neurosurgeon’s car gets discovered away from home

Just five days after neurosurgeon Devon Hoover's mysterious murder, there were rumors that his mother had passed away. According to a Facebook post, the Michigan neurosurgeon's mother was allegedly killed. Hoover was found dead at his home on West Boston Boulevard in Detroit's Boston-Edison District on April 23, 2023, and he was shot dead in what police currently believe was a domestic incident.

Speculations by a Facebook user (Image via Facebook/Justice for Dr. Devon Hoover)

Cops were notified of the incident after investigators were called to the residence for a wellbeing check. While conducting the check, Devon Hoover's body was found wrapped in a sheet and tucked away in an attic crawl space. He had suffered a single fatal gunshot wound.

Dr. Devon Alan Hoover was regarded by fellow medical professionals as one of the top neurosurgeons in the area. His car recently surfaced when it was found dumped at a different location, but no suspicions have been revealed by authorities yet.

Dr. Devon Hoover's car was found in the west side of town

On April 25, 2023, a public Facebook group called "Justice for Dr. Devon Hoover" was created, and a member of the group named Rikki Klussman Schmalzried posted that she had heard rumors of Hoover's mother passing away, though this has not been confirmed.

The post sparked reactions of sadness and condolences for the family. Meanwhile, a vehicle believed to belong to Hoover was found abandoned on the west side of Detroit, but its exact location is unknown, and no suspects have been named in the case.

Facebook page created in honor of his mysterious death (Image via Facebook/Justice for Dr. Devon Hoover)

The neurosurgeon was expected to visit his family in Indiana over the weekend. When he failed to show up, his family alerted the Detroit Police, who conducted a wellbeing check at his house.

The Detroit Police said in a statement:

"On Sunday evening officers received a police run to a house located in the 100 block of W. Boston Blvd. for a wellbeing check. Officers made entry and observed a 53-year-old male victim had been fatally shot. At this point, circumstances are unknown. No further information is available at this time."

More information about Dr. Hoover

Dr. Hoover worked at Ascension Healthcare at St. John's Hospital in Detroit. At the time of his death, he was a neck and back disorder specialist. Following his tragic death, the hospital released a statement expressing their condolences and describing Hoover as a dedicated and well-respected member of their healthcare team.

Kerri Rawson @KerriRawson Statement issued by family:



"We, the family of Devon Hoover, wish to express our profound sadness at the loss of a beloved son, brother, & uncle. We grieve his untimely death & will miss him greatly.” Statement issued by family: "We, the family of Devon Hoover, wish to express our profound sadness at the loss of a beloved son, brother, & uncle. We grieve his untimely death & will miss him greatly.”

According to former patients of Dr. Hoover, he was known for being a kind and skilled physician. His neighbors also spoke highly of him, stating that he was a pillar of their close-knit community. Hoover was reportedly single and not involved with anyone at the time of his death.

While his records show that he had been practicing medicine in Detroit for over two decades, social media posts suggest that he may have originally been from Indiana.

As of now, no suspects have been arrested, but authorities believe that the incident was domestic in nature. The rumors about Hoover's mother's death are yet to be confirmed or denied.

Poll : 0 votes