RuPaul's Drag Race season 16: Q discloses HIV-positive diagnosis

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 queen Q publicly disclosed her HIV-positive diagnosis in episode 11, released on Friday, March 15. The heartfelt revelation occurred when all the participants were getting ready for the runway segment backstage in the werk room.

This week, the Emmy-winning competition series' runway was a tribute to the gay generation that lost to the AIDS epidemic in the 80s. The sensitive subject hit home for 26-year-old Q, who confessed she had tested positive for the human immunodeficiency virus two years ago.

While putting on her makeup Q said:

“I am doing something very sentimental for the runway today. It’s inspired by the generation of gay people that we lost to the AIDS epidemic in the ’80s. So it’s really, really special to me.”

Every participant in the werk room was taken aback following learning about Q’s medical condition.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Q was diagnosed at 24

Hailing from Kansas, Missouri, Q graduated from Emporia High School in 2014 and then pursued her higher education at the University of Kansas before attempting to carve a niche in the drag world. Q broke down, recalling how she felt “super alone” when she first tested positive. The reality star expressed:

“When I first got my diagnosis I felt like really lost and I felt, like, super alone. tested positive when I was 24. I was mostly scared about how I was going to be treated by family and people around me who don’t understand it because it is so stigmatized.”

Q struggled with coming to terms with her medical condition, and what made her journey worse were the nasty and dehumanizing comments thrown her way. The RuPaul's Drag Race queen continued:

“You know, people have said really awful and nasty things to me and almost de-humanizing me.”

No matter what the situation, Q feels glad that she is on RuPaul's Drag Race, living her dreams. The 26-year-old gave a shoutout to her supportive husband, who had been her backbone every step of the way. Q explained:

“I'm here, I'm on Drag Race, I know I'm living my dreams. I know I have a loving husband that really supports and loves me, no matter what.”

Plane Jane, who was Q’s partner in the group maxi-challenge this week, gave props to the latter for being brave and courageous to address her medical condition on national television. Plane Jane hugged and pacified a tearful Q before showering more support on her in a confessional:

“I wanna be there for her because I’ve come to really love and value and respect Q. I really do feel for Q in this moment.” Plane Jane said.

While voicing her ordeal, Q also highlighted that she had been subjected to being “treated differently” by healthcare providers. She continued:

“It’s crazy how much people with HIV have to deal with. I’ve been treated differently by like, health care providers. I think it’s so important to have queer people in health care. You really feel that difference in care between those providers.”

Plane Jane followed her statement, cracking a joke to mellow down the atmosphere in the werk room and bring a smile to Q’s face. The former emphasized:

“Do you hear that gay people? Stop doing drag and start going to medical school!”

According to People, previously, RuPaul's Drag Race season 1 star Ongina and season 6’s Trinity K. Bonet have opened up about their HIV-positive diagnosis publicly.

Those interested can watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 on MTV.