RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16: Which Queen will take the title home? Check power rankings

RuPaul's Drag Race returned to MTV with its 16th season in January with 14 queens pitted against each other to outdo their opponents. Six episodes later, four queens have been eliminated, leaving 10 behind in the competition to earn the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

The ultimate winner of the Emmy-winning reality TV show will also take home the grand prize of $200,000. The competition is getting tougher, testing the contestants' designing, sewing, comedy, and performing skills with new challenges every week.

While some queens have emerged as fan favourites, a few have become the talking points for throwing shade at others. On the other hand, some queens aren't doing well when it comes to power rankings, as reported by Parade. Let's take a look at it.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 power ranking

10) Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige

Mhi'ya from Miami has branded herself the 'queen of flips' but it seems she's treading troubled waters in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16. She ranks at the bottom place of the show's power ranking by Parade. Mh'iya has landed in the bottom spot thrice so far with one win and one safe place.

9) Morphine Love Dion

Morphine from Florida is a trained dancer and loves to throw shade at others in a sly yet humorous way. She is known for her collaborations with high-end celebs like Bad Bunny and rose to fame for giving makeup tutorials on YouTube. Securing only safe places in the competition, Morphine's power ranking is lower than the other queens, as per Parade.

8) Megami

Hailing from New York, Megami's drag career began as a cosplayer who attended conventions like Comic Con to put her fashion on full display. As time passed, she began incorporating high-end elements and designs into her characterisations before landing a spot on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16. She has one win and four safe places under her belt, but she has not hit the bottom spot so far.

7) Xunami Muse

Born and raised in Panama, Xunami moved to New York merely at the age of thirteen where she was adopted as the "drag daughter" of Kandy Muse. With expertise in modeling, Xunami hasn't bagged any victory in the competition so far, nor has she fallen to the bottom place as well.

6) Dawn

Playing safe in the competition, Dawn is the self-proclaimed "ethereal elf goddess of Brooklyn." While the judges love her "kookiness" on the show, the drag queen has been salvaging her way to the next rounds, landing in one top and four safe places.

5) Sapphira Cristal

With a six-octave vocal range, Sapphira hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Coming with expertise in music composition and opera, she often hosts, dances, and performs comedy. She has earned one win, one top position, and two safe places on RuPaul's Drag Race. Owing to her victory in the season's premiere, Sapphira secured immunity, a power which she used in episode 6 and later regretted.

4) Plasma

Circling as one of the top contenders, Plasma specializes in musical theater performances and loves to take inspiration from vintage fashion. Hailing from New York, the 25-year-old drag queen has claimed three safe places, one win, and a bottom position in the competition so far.

3) Nymphia Wind

The Taiwanese-American drag performer and dressmaker has managed to amass a significant fanbase ever since her debut on the Emmy-winning reality TV show. The queen who initially worked in Taipei, moved to Brooklyn, to carve a niche for herself in the drag scene. Looking at the audience response, her performance trajectory of two wins and three safe places on RuPaul's Drag Race, it can be safely said that Nymphia has become one of the fan-favorites in a matter of a few weeks.

2) Q

The talented queen from Kansas City, Missouri, is a theater artist also specialising in the costume aspect of drag. She doesn't only create her own looks but has commissioned costumes for Drag Race stars in previous seasons. Occupying three top places, one win, and one bottom spot, Q has emerged to become a strong contender in the game so far.

1) Plane Jane

With Russian roots, the drag queen, 26, is a Boston native of Massachusetts. Plane Jane, who has self-proclaimed herself the villain of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, might emerge as the winner of the series, as per Parade. She has secured 1 win in the talent show challenge by performing her debut single titled Burger Finger. Moreover, she has continued to excel at the tasks thrown her way during the show. Plane Jane has also clinched two tops and two safe places in the competition so far and

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 7 will be rolled out on Friday, February 16 at 8 pm ET on MTV.