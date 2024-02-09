RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 6 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

RuPaul's Drag Race, an Emmy award-winning reality television show is a series in which 14 drag queens compete for the America's Next Drag Superstar crown. Season 16 has already hooked fans with the juicy drama, interesting tasks, and surprising twists.

According to the official MTV description, RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 is described as:

"Drag performers from across the U.S. come together to compete in the art form's biggest contest, in which one queen will show RuPaul and her panel of judges the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to be America's Next Drag Superstar."

With five episodes already released, the upcoming episode 6 titled Welcome to the Doll House will air on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 8/7 c exclusively on MTV. Rotten Tomatoes episode 6 synopsis mentions "Drag queens compete to be the last contestant standing."

3 major takeaways from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 6 trailer

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the official YouTube channel of RuPaul's Drag Race posted a trailer titled "Drag Race Season 16 Episode 6 First Lewk 🌹" giving a sneak peek into the upcoming episode.

The 12-minute clip shows cast members Geneva Karr, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristál, and Xunami Muse, having a discussion together in between confessional interview cuts.

Following their castmate Amanda Tori Meating's departure, they talk about the last challenge from the previous episode.

"Have fun cleaning this mirror you b*tch!"

After Amanda's elimination, the remaining drag queens are surprised to find a mirror on which Amanda Tori wrote her last message before leaving.

The red lipstick stains read:

"I hate every one of you last b*tches, most of all Q. LMAO but actually I love you. Have fun cleaning this mirror you b*tch. You better f*cking win so that I can at least say that the winner sent me to the house."

Additionally, Dawn opened up about missing Amanda, now that she has left:

"Amanda has just gone and it's hard for me because she has become one of my best friends and I'm gonna miss her a lot."

"Plane, who are you gonna pick on now that Amanda's gone?"

Plane Jane and Amanda Tori haven't been seeing eye to eye since the first two episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 were released. In episode 3, tensions arose between two drag queens when Jane called Amanda’s drag “hideous.”

Now that, Amanda has been eliminated, Jane's costars inquired who she's going to have verbal fights with now.

"The icon, the legend, the star, Charo is here!"

RuPaul's Drag Race host RuPaul introduced the participants to a celebrity guest Charo, who assisted the drag queens in learning the famous Spanish flamenco dance.

Contestants will be given a mini challenge in which they will have 30 minutes to get dressed in their respective costumes. Explaining the challenge, RuPaul said:

"Queens, for today's mini-challenge, Charo will test your uniqueness, nerve, and talent for the Spanish flamenco dance contest. Brought to you by the tourist board of Spain, Spain is a hugely popular tourist destination for the LGBTQ community."

The rest of the clip shows drag queens preparing and practicing their dance skills. In the end, RuPaul reveals that a special judge Law Roach will be joining them for the next design branding and storytelling challenge.

All previous episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 are available on its original broadcasting network, MTV.

