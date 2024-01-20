RuPaul's Drag Race: Plane Jane and Amanda Tori Meating's feud explained

RuPaul's Drag Race is a show that has contributed immensely to the success of the reality TV industry, focusing on self-expression and entertainment. The show has made a name for itself after winning 27 Prime Time Emmy awards, 3 Producers Guild of America awards, 6 MTV Movie & TV awards, and 2 GLAAD Media Awards.

This success has led to the creation of spin-offs like Drag U, All Stars, and Secret Celebrity Drag Race. After 15 seasons, the much-anticipated season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race premiered on January 5, 2024, on MTV.

Fans have been closely following each contestant as they compete for the grand prize of $200,000. However, the participants are often found involved in dramas with their fellow contestants; one such instance is between Plane Jane and Amanda Tori Meating.

The drama between Jane and Amanda Tori Meating from RuPaul's Drag Race explained

RuPaul's Drag Race's first two episodes have already been released, and the new season has introduced its fans to 14 drag queens.

The official preview of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3 gave viewers a glimpse of tensions arising between Jane and Amanda Tori Meating. Following its release on January 19, 2024, fans were taken aback by how Jane called Amanda’s drag “hideous.”

While introducing herself to her fellow castmates, Jane was quick to point out her dislike for Amanda's drag. In response to Jane's comment, Amanda sarcastically “apologized to the Drag Race audience for having to witness such a goblin.”

Prior to the release of episode 3, the two began publicly feuding on social media platform X. On January 18, Amanda reposted a video from RuPaul's Drag Race official account with the caption:

"Much to say but those NDAs are still tight, miss girl.”

Expand Tweet

As it is mandatory for contestants participating in a reality TV show to sign a non-disclosure agreement, Amanda openly states that she cannot discuss everything just yet. Amanda threw shade at Jane, acknowledging how Jane was quick to call her “hideous." She posted another post on X, saying:

“Sure I may have looked hideous at the beginning of last summer but nothing could be more hideous than a hating ass b*tch. I already fixed my mug but I hear the other thing is a long-term condition. Hope that girl gets better someday!”

Jane was quick to reply to the post, Amanda had made throwing shade at her:

Expand Tweet

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Amanda, however, made sure her fans knew she was against sending hate to Jane.

Expand Tweet

Following this encounter, viewers started sharing their thoughts about how Amanda was quick to post about the drama she's involved in, just after two episodes were released. User u/starmieboy13 commented under a subreddit thread titled Amanda Tori Meating vs. Plane Jane:

"You can't be this sensitive already it's only the second episode and you're sub-tweeting your castmates. You're going to come for Jane about her confessional but your entire first group the whole episode they dogged your makeup. It's not that personal...I hope this don't cloud her online presence because she's such a star it shouldn't be that serious."

Fans were discussing that the drama between Amanda and Jane was just a fun shade, not anything serious.

Expand Tweet

Despite the clash between Amanda and Jane, fans are eager to see more of them. RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 4 will release on January 26, 2024. All previous episodes are available on its original broadcasting network, MTV, MTV's website, and streaming platforms like Netflix.