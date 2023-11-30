"Sabotaging babymonster so bad": Fans furious following YG Entertainment's alleged plans of not promoting BATTER UP on music shows in Korea

YG Entertainment's rookie group BABYMONSTER debuted on November 27 with the song BATTER UP at 12 a.m. KST. Their single has been garnering millions of views since its release and the band is making headlines for their promotional schedule. The group members include Ruka, Chiquita, Rami, Pharita, Rora, and Asa.

As the agency had not announced a schedule for the group's promotions, fans were anxious about the future of the girls. Many fans anticipated a music show appearance from the girls, however, the agency's response regarding their performance left them in shock.

According to the Korean media outlet TV Report, YG Entertainment has officially confirmed that nothing has been decided yet about the music show broadcast. Enraged fans expressed their disappointment in the agency saying, “Sabotaging BABYMONSTER so bad”.

“No music show promotions?”: Fans of BABYMONSTER worried about the group's schedule

On November 28, after the group had marked their grandiose debut, fans were thrilled to hear the news about their performance on music shows. As only the BATTER UP music video was dropped for their debut single, fans expressed their concerns about the agency's plan to promote the rookie group.

Fans of the girl group were enthralled to watch them perform, however, no announcement regarding the same was shared by their management company. On November 29, YG Entertainment confirmed in a statement: There is no set music broadcast schedule for BABYMONSTER.

Furthermore, the agency revealed that they are preparing a follow-up song for the group. The promotional schedule will be announced once it is confirmed.

Check out how fans have reacted to the same:

Many debut K-pop artists appear in interviews and even release behind-the-scenes clips of the music video. Moreover, artists also release dance practice videos on YouTube which gives more exposure to the idol's preparation for the debut song. Fans are not happy with the girls’ promotional plans and have taken to social media to express their thoughts.

The girl group debuted as a six-member group including Ruka, Chiquita, Rami, Pharita, Rora, and Asa. Initially selected in the final lineup of the group, rookie idol Ahyeon had to sit out of the group's debut due to health concerns.

The agency had previously released an ambiguous statement regarding Ahyeon's departure from the group. Many fans still believe that she might return in the future to join the girls.

BABYMONSTER's debut single BATTER UP

The highly awaited debut of YG Entertainment’s first girl group in 7 years took place on November 27 KST. BABYMONSTER is also the first girl group by the company after the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK in 2016.

The song BATTER UP has been garnering an impressive number of views and streams on music service platforms. The song currently has over 40 million views on YouTube. It also reached No. 1 in 21 countries on the iTunes Top Songs charts.