“Said all that to soft launch his trumpie era”- Internet slams James Charles over his TikTok ban rant extending support to Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has once again become a focal point in the debate surrounding TikTok's sudden shutdown in the United States, as his past push to ban the app resurfaces. The U.S. Supreme Court recently upheld a law requiring TikTok to divest its U.S. operations, citing national security concerns—a decision that has left millions of users frustrated.

Among the app's vocal critics is beauty mogul James Charles, whose reaction, including remarks about Trump, has sparked heated debates online. In an Instagram video, Charles candidly shared his feelings:

"I am crashing the f**k out right now. I don't know what to do. This is so dystopian! First of all, I feel pathetic that I'm freaking out like this over an application [becoming] unavailable on my phone."

"But also this was a massive part of our lives for the last six years and normally, when something happens, I would get on TikTok and start complaining and I can't do that. I feel disconnected. I feel cut off from the world and my community. This is crazy."

Toward the end of his video, Charles added a remark:

"Make America f**king great again, I guess."

This comment, referencing Donald Trump's famous slogan, immediately caught the attention of viewers and ignited a wave of backlash online. Internet users slammed James Charles over the Donald Trump remark.

"He said all that to soft launch his trumpie era ok," one X(Twitter) user tweeted.

"why so many Americans are having a meltdown over a social media app??" another user tweeted.

"What about instead of banning TikTok we ban James Charles from having a phone," a user commented on X.

The comments reflect a broader frustration for TikTok users.

"This is why people hate tiktok," a user tweeted.

"we should banning him next!!!" another user tweeted"

"It's not just an application, it's a community and they took it away from us." a twitter commented.

Donald Trump suggests possible 90-day delay in TikTok ban

The TikTok ban in the United States marks a significant turning point in the ongoing debate about data privacy and national security. On January 19, 2025, the popular short-form video app went offline after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a law requiring TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. operations.

The decision followed years of scrutiny under both previous and current administrations, with President-elect Donald Trump being one of the earliest advocates for banning the app due to national security concerns.

TikTok, which has amassed over 170 million users in the U.S., has been a cultural phenomenon, fostering creativity, community, and economic opportunities for millions. Despite TikTok's repeated denials of sharing data with the Chinese government, concerns about espionage and national security led Congress to push for the platform's divestiture or ban.

These concerns were a central issue during Donald Trump's previous term, as he frequently cited TikTok as a threat to U.S. security. His renewed administration has signaled a willingness to revisit the issue, with TikTok's final message hinting at Trump potentially working toward a solution to reinstate the app.

TikTok - United States - Source: Getty

The ban has left users scrambling for alternatives, with many creators migrating to platforms like Instagram Reels, X (formerly Twitter), and RedNote. In its last statement, TikTok noted optimism for reinstatement, stating that President-elect Donald Trump might help negotiate a path forward during his new term.

Critics argue that banning TikTok infringes on free speech and sets a concerning precedent, while supporters, many aligning with Donald Trump's stance, view it as a necessary step to protect sensitive user data.

