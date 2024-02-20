Sam Mendes to direct four separate movies about The Beatles, one about each member

The Beatles were perhaps one of the foremost pop culture phenomenons during its time, and over the years, the band's gigantic popularity has not faded. It continues to garner new followers almost six decades after it stopped recording. The band also remains relevant in other media, with many documentaries, films, and songs often focusing on the Fab Four.

After a successful release in 2023 with Now and Then, which also marked the band's last song, filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes will now delve into the story of The Beatles through a total of four films. Mendes is also known as the Oscar-winning director of two of the most successful James Bond films ever made.

These four films will reportedly be told through the perspective of each of The Beatles. All four films are also slated to premiere in 2027.

Sam Mendes promises "innovative and groundbreaking" The Beatles films

The upcoming Sam Mendes series of films promises to be a completely new take on the music biopic genre by dissecting each member's perspective and uniting the story of music's greatest group through interconnected storylines.

While all the films may not be released at once, Sony has revealed that it will have an "innovative release cadence," which will be revealed at a later date.

As per reports, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, alongside the families of John Lennon and George Harrison, have given the music and life rights of The Beatles for this creative endeavor by Sony and Sam Mendes.

Sam Mendes spoke about this, adding,

"I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies."

Moreover, producer Pippa Harris also added in a press release by Sony,

"We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives, which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time...To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures."

With the definition of cinema and stories told through mediums constantly changing, this upcoming Sam Mendes set of films may redefine how music biopics are told forever. So far, few music biopics have achieved the perfect balance of capturing a musician or band's essence.

No other details, including writers, cast, or production date, are available now. Stay tuned for more updates.

