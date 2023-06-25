San Antonio airport death: Details about the fatal accident revealed as crew member gets killed by engine of a jet

An airline ground crew member of San Antonio International Airport died on Friday, June 23 in a horrific accident. The unfortunate incident happened at around 10:25 p.m. at the airport, located at 9800 Airport Boulevard, after the worker went into the engine of a Delta Airlines flight.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the accident scene immediately but haven't released the identity of the deceased. In a statement issued on Saturday, June 24, The National Transportation Safety Board said:

"Delta Flight 1111 was taxying to the gate, with one engine on at that time, and a worker was ingested into that engine at 10:25 p.m. The NTSB has been in contact with Delta. They are in the information-gathering process at this point."

At the time, the Delta Airlines flight had arrived at the San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles.

San Antonio airport is supporting the investigation regarding the demise of the Delta Airlines worker

As per KENS5, the now-deceased person was a worker of a company that Delta Airlines has a tie-up with to look after ground operations. In a statement issued on June 24, the airline company said that it was supporting the investigations surrounding the person's death at San Antonio International Airport.

The company said:

"We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

The officials at the airport also released a statement stating they are "deeply saddened" by the "fatality of an airline ground crew member."

"An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) tonight that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member. We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available."

In a statement issued by Unifi Aviation, the company that has contracted with Delta Airlines, the spokesperson said that they are ensuring they are taking care of their employees.

"Unifi Aviation is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at San Antonio International Airport during a tragic incident in the late hours of Friday, June 23, 2023. Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time."

They also said they won't be releasing any information related to the deceased worker.

"From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies. Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information. While police and other officials continue to investigate this incident, we defer to them on providing further details."

There are no other updates on this case. This is a developing story.

