"Second-week drop is going to be atrocious": Twitter not confident about The Little Mermaid crossing $200 million

The Little Mermaid opened to a strong $135 million in its opening weekend. However, some users on Twitter are not confident that the film will cross the $200 million mark. As it happens, The Little Mermaid has met with mixed reviews, with some critics praising the visuals and performances, while others have criticized the film's lack of originality.

Echoing the critics' response, Twitter users also commented how the film's "second-week drop is going to be atrocious." Although it is still early to say whether or not the film will cross the $200 million mark, The Little Mermaid's mixed reviews and stiff competition from other summer blockbusters could make it difficult for the film to reach that milestone.

Fan reaction to The Little Mermaid's box office collection (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Most Twitter users are convinced that The Little Mermaid will not be able to reach the $200 million milestone at the box-office

As mentioned earlier, several Twitter users have expressed doubt that Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid will not be crossing $200 million at the box office. They cite several reasons for their skepticism, including the film's mixed reviews from critics, its opening weekend box office performance, and the competition from other summer blockbusters.

Some Twitter user wrote that they are sure that the film will not be reaching the milestone since “opening weekends are always the biggest," but they also say with conviction that The Little Mermaid will "drop off the following weekend first."

However, the film's box office performance will be closely watched by industry insiders, as it will be seen as a test of the appeal of live-action remakes of Disney animated classics. But once again, Twitter users think that the movie's fate is already sealed because live-action remakes don't hit the popularity mark as the original work. Moreover, Disney's remakes have not had the good reputation in the past, which user @itslucasio think "will eventually spell the death of creativity and ambition in big-budget filmmaking."

In addition, the film has also been criticized for its casting choices. Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel, despite not being a white redhead like the original character. Some fans have thus expressed concern that Bailey's casting will change the look and feel of the character.

The Little Mermaid opened to $135 million worldwide in its opening weekend, according to industry estimates. While this is a respectable number, it is below the $150 million that Disney had hoped for.

There are a few reasons why the film's opening weekend may have been underwhelming. First, the film was released during a holiday weekend in the United States, which typically results in higher box office numbers. However, this year's holiday weekend was particularly crowded with other major releases. The above tweets support such a point of view.

Moreover, the film's production budget was $250 million, which means that it needs to make $500 million at the box office to be considered a success. This is a tall order, considering the film's mixed reviews and stiff competition from other summer blockbusters could make it difficult for the film to reach that milestone.

