Septa bus crash: 72-year old passenger killed in deadly collision in Philadelphia 

On the afternoon of Friday, July 21, a 72-year-old passenger was killed after two Septa buses collided in Philadelphia. According to CBS, the incident occurred at approximately 12.10 pm in the Northeastern Rhawnhurst neighborhood. The accident also left 14 other people injured, two of whom were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

City officials reported that they will conduct an internal review to investigate the circumstances leading to the Septa bus collision. The case is in the early stages of being probed, and officials have not released the names of those involved. Authorities have not mentioned the possibility of illegal substances being involved in the incident.

attorneylawyerguy @Liableornot #philadelphia #buscrash pic.twitter.com/p0tZl2q6RX Wow, my heart sinks seeing the news of the SEPTA bus crash today. I extend my deepest hopes and prayers to everyone involved in this unfortunate incident, wishing them a swift and full recovery. #septa

The timeline of the Septa bus crush

As reported by NBC Philadelphia, the Septa collision involved bus number 1 and 14. The Route 1 bus reportedly rear-ended the Route 14 bus on a Southbound lane.

Ada Martin, a witness at the scene, said that the Route 1 bus didn't appear to show any signs of slowing down as it crashed into the back of the Route 14 bus.

"This one was like three cars behind it more or less and it didn't seem like there was an attempt to stop, I'm not sure exactly what happened but the bus hit directly the back of the other bus and that was it."

Alertpage, Inc @alertpage PHILADELPHIA,PA *MULTI VICTIM BUS CRASH* ROOSEVELT BLVD & SHELMIRE AVE - 2 SEPTA BUSES COLLIDED - POSSIBLY 15 VICTIMS FOR EMS ASSESSMENT - 7 MEDICS REQUESTED #BREAKING

One of the passengers, Robert West, described the moment when he realized the bus was about to crash.

"Somebody yelled, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, like they missed their stop or something (...) My phone flew out my pocket. One guy on the other seat across the aisle, he flew out of his seat," West told CBS reporters.

He added that he helped another passenger escape the wreckage.

"I'm like c'mon man you gotta hurry up, I hear some hissing. Something might blow up we gotta hurry and get off of here," West said.

After the collision, several passengers could be seen leaving the bus injured. Three victims were reportedly seen lying on the grass outside the nearby Roosevelt apartment homes. To add to the chaos, the apartment buildings had only just been evacuated due to an unrelated fire alarm.

"There was a guy who was holding his head, another guy with blood running down his leg," Ada Martin said.

NewsAlert @NewsAlertPhilly Bus Crash in Philadelphia involving 2 @SEPTA Busses at Roosevelt Blvd & Shelmire Ave. Multiple fire dept. medic units working the scene. Several trauma patients

In the wake of the Septa bus collision, authorities confirmed that while 14 people were injured, more than 20 people were involved in the accident. One of the critically injured victims includes a 38-year-old female bus driver.

The 72-year-old was pronounced dead at Nazareth Hospital after 2 am. Officials reported that several victims were also transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, but the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed.