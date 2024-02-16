"Served justice and returned to work": Anna Harycki car wash video goes viral as employee earns praise online

On February 3, 2024, a teenage employee at a car wash service in Fishers, Indiana, defended herself after a customer threw a drink at her by rolling down the car window.

The car wash worker, Anna Harycki, immediately retaliated by aiming her water hose at the woman’s open window and drenching her, and then continued with her work nonchalantly, as reported by the New York Post.

The 14-second video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet after two weeks, with netizens praising the 18-year-old car washer for a job well done.

In this regard, X user @mdichter27 commented under @CollinRugg’s post, saying Anna Harycki acted impressively and “served justice and returned to work.”

“Did she get a raise? She should”: Netizens laud car wash employee Anna Harycki for handling a rude customer

Earlier this month, at a car wash station in Indiana, a customer rudely hurled lemonade from a plastic cup at a young worker, Anna Harycki, by rolling down the window of her white sedan.

In response, Harycki sprayed water without hesitation at the woman before she could roll up the window and got doused in the process.

The footage of the incident has now surfaced online and has garnered enough traction, with netizens lauding the worker for getting herself instant justice.

What impressed social media users more was that the employee continued to wash the car as if nothing happened, turning her into a viral sensation. Some people are not just praising her but are demanding that she get a raise, while others want the customer to be banned.

As per New York Post reports, Anna Harycki narrated her bizarre experience to What’s the Jam, saying she was “loading the car” as usual, ensuring that it entered the “belt” safely to get the vehicle washed.

“Once I pulled the car in all the way, I put the numbers into the system so they got the car wash they paid for. I picked up the pressure washer and started spraying down their car. The girl rolled down her window and threw lemonade at me, and I was in shock,” she explained.

Anna Harycki, who is a high school senior and a part-time worker, further told the news outlet that her instinct was to “just power wash the window” and get on with her work. She also added how she complained to her manager immediately, who was not "okay" with the behavior of the customers.

Harycki continued by saying how her employer took her side and banned the woman and her boyfriend (who was accompanying her) from the car wash.

The clip of the incident first went viral last weekend on Instagram, earning millions of views and starting conversations about workplace safety. So far, the identity of the offenders has not been revealed.

