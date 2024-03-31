SEVENTEEN's Mingyu spotted at a nightclub in Paris following his appearance at the 2024 DIOR Fall & Winter Fashion Show

On Saturday, March 30, SEVENTEEN Mingyu's picture at the Deflower Paris Club was posted on the internet by the club's authorities, shocking the netizens with the news. The idol recently visited Paris between February 29 and March 1 to attend the Dior Fall & Winter Fashion Show, which was part of the Paris Fashion Week.

Amidst the idol's schedule with his attendance at the Dior show, he was also invited to the party hosted at the famous nightclub in Paris, Deflower Paris Club. It was attended by several celebrities, including Kendall Jenner.

The picture that the nightclub released almost three weeks after his attendance at the party showcased the idol in a black tank top, enjoying his night of dance and music. When the picture landed on the internet, fans naturally went berserk over the same. They couldn't stop talking about how good Mingyu looked and were also stunned by the recent news.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu spotted among the several celebrities gathered at an A-list party hosted at the Delflower Paris Club

Recently, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu sat among the several K-pop idols who attended the 2024 Paris Fashion Week at the Dior Fall & Winter Fashion Show on March 1. The idol showed up in a monochrome blue suit.

He was also seen interacting with other stars who attended the event, such as the Thai actress Tu Tontawan Tantivejakul.

While fans weren't aware of the idol's other unofficial schedules, Deflower Paris Club recently released their professionally taken photos from a party they hosted earlier this month.

The set of pictures, posted on their official Instagram page, included shots of several celebrities in the entertainment industry, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Beiber, Ne-Yo, etc. However, people were quite shocked at a picture of Mingyu posted in the thread of celebrity pictures.

Fans speculated that the idol might've decided to enter the nightclub for an after-party following his attendance at the Dior Show.

Regardless, fans couldn't stop talking about the idol's visuals and also hoped that he had a good time during his time in Paris. On the other hand, the idol was also seen attending another fashion event.

He was recently spotted as a guest at Bulgari's Studio Global Event in Seoul after being named the first local ambassador of the brand in Korea.