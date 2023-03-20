Shadow and Bone fans demand Six of Crows spinoff after series tops Netflix's worldwide chart

Shadow and Bone was already one of the most popular shows on Netflix thanks to its timeline-merging appeal, but with the second season out, the popular fantasy novel series' adaptation has reached new heights. The second season has recently snatched the top spot in streaming from You season 4, part 2, and is trending better than ever.

Shadow and Bone season 2 was criticized by many for its crunched timeline and over-packed premise, but that seems to have little impact on the show's fandom as they have already begun rallying for a third season.

The show's creator had previously hinted that the show was planned as a three-season endeavor. Moreover, the second season ended on a cliffhanger that would require a conclusion.

Although there is much more to the story, it seems fans are not satisfied with the mixed content of Shadow and Bone and now want a sequel/spinoff covering the story of the Crows.

Find out if it's worth the watch: 'SHADOW & BONE' Season 2 is currently the #1 series on Netflix worldwide.

This has been the crust of the discussion on social media sites like Twitter, where multiple fans demanded that the creators make a Six of Crows spinoff, which also has separate books in the series by Leigh Bardugo.

Fans rally to make a Shadow and Bone spinoff

While the show's popularity in contemporary times, where most YA novel adaptations have failed to create a stir, is worth boasting about, the third season of Shadow and Bone still rests on thin ice with no announcement for the renewal.

Anyhow, a section of fans has gone beyond wanting the third season and now wants a spinoff to the series. This speaks volumes about the new season's popularity after its premiere last week.

Valentina ✨ Fever Dream ✨🥭 @lvalentina_tina 🤩 i want the creators of @shadowandbone_ to give us the Six of crows spin off, i love Shadow and Bone but the Crows are so much more fun i want the creators of @shadowandbone_ to give us the Six of crows spin off, i love Shadow and Bone but the Crows are so much more fun 😍🤩

nina @ninadoestweet Netflix needs to give us the six of crows spin off RIGHT NOW Netflix needs to give us the six of crows spin off RIGHT NOW

bel @dayatrait i hope netflix make a six of crows spinoff i need it i hope netflix make a six of crows spinoff i need it

This demand came in response to the news of Shadow and Bones' snowballing fame, which has already made it one of the most popular shows of 2023. Given the fanbase's loyalty, the third season should not be canceled due to a lack of viewership. But if Netflix does cancel the third season, it will surely face a massive backlash from a large fanbase.

shadowgrisha @ZHadrova

In season 3 there will be KoS and RoW @jenhosies There will be no crows in season 3, there will be spin off and it will show us Six of crows book, but most of the crooked kingdom was already used in S2.In season 3 there will be KoS and RoW @jenhosies There will be no crows in season 3, there will be spin off and it will show us Six of crows book, but most of the crooked kingdom was already used in S2.In season 3 there will be KoS and RoW

witch @MakoFrost69 witch @MakoFrost69 I NEED SHADOW AND BONE SEASON 3 NOW I NEED SHADOW AND BONE SEASON 3 NOW hell a six of crows spinoff would be even BETTER twitter.com/MakoFrost69/st… hell a six of crows spinoff would be even BETTER twitter.com/MakoFrost69/st…

The second season of the show ended on such an important cliffhanger that most fans are desperate to hear the news about season 3's renewal. The final episode saw the Sun Summoner access the dark side of her powers (and enjoy it), making it quite an important plot point for the series' future.

Hopefully, the show will continue making a splash around the world, giving it a better chance at renewal or maybe a spinoff.

