"Shame on you": Fans slam Shiny Happy People's James Duggar as he calls Jim Bob the "best dad"

Amazon Prime Video's brand new documentary, Shiny Happy People, revolves around the Duggar family and the secrets that they harbored for far too long. The family was previously showcased in 19 Kids and Counting, which was on air from 2008 to 2015.

Recently, Jim Bob’s son, James Duggar took to social media to pay tribute to his father and praise him on Father’s Day by calling him the "best father.” He further deemed Jim his biggest supporter and added that he’s proud to be his child.

"Pops, Thank you for your endless sacrifices, your belief in me, you always pointing me to Christ, and the countless memories we've made together. I am grateful to call you my dad, and I'm proud to be your child. Regardless of what anyone may say, your the best dad I in the world," he wrote in the post.

Fans took to the Instagram post to slam James for celebrating Jim Bob, who allegedly covered up his son Josh’s illegal and disturbing behavior for years, as revealed in the Prime Video documentary.

Shiny Happy People's James Duggar comes under fire for his Father’s Day tribute to Jim Bob Duggar

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets revolves around the titular family, who was once one of the great names on television.

However, after Josh Duggar’s s*xual abuse scandal came to light, the family fell fast and deep. Things further went south as it was revealed that Jim Bob and his wife, Michelle, were aware of Josh’s wrongdoings and covered it up for years.

Therefore, fans were left even more enraged after reading James' post for his father. Many also noted that the former reality star was shading Jill Duggar, his sister, who “practically” raised him and had the guts to stand up to Jim Bob.

Josh Duggar’s ex-girlfriend's parents claim that Jim Bob and Michelle spoke to them in 2003

Josh Duggar’s ex-girlfriend Kaeligh Holt’s parents made an appearance during one of the episodes of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, where they opened up about their conversation with the Duggar parents in 2003.

Bobye and Jim Holt stated in the docuseries that at the time, Kaeleigh was dating Josh and had every intention of marrying the man.

Bobye recalled how Jim Bob told them that Josh was in some trouble and that he touched his sisters inappropriately. She added that when she referred to the behavior as m*lestation, Michelle got upset and asked her to never say it again.

Josh had apparently been doing this since he was 12 and we found out when he was 15. Michelle said, ‘Well, we weren’t going to have them tell you guys at all. We were going to have Josh confess to Kaeligh once they were married,'” Jim Holt said.

The parents asked Jim Bob at the time whether they were using their daughter as a “carrot to get him to behave the right way,” and the Duggars said that they were.

During Shiny Happy People, the ex-girlfriend’s father further revealed that he once went with Jim to the police station when Josh was found in violation of the law and recalled that the cop left him with a warning since he was friends with Jim Bob.

Episodes of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets are available to stream on Prime Video.

