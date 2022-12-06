The Voice season 22 is nearing its end as the hit reality TV competition series aired its semifinals on Monday night, December 5, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. The Top 8 contestants returned to the stage to perform their hearts out once again, vying for America's votes to get into next week's grand finale.

In the previous weeks, each contestant only delivered one performance, however this week, each contestant had to perform a solo song of their choice, and afterwards, they had to perform a duet with another contestant. The duets had to be late music icon Whitney Houston's songs.

While all the contestants gave their best on-stage, The Voice season 22's contestant Kim Cruse from Team Legend wowed fans the most. After being in the Bottom Three last week and winning the Instant Save wildcard after her performance, Kim's performance was a solid comeback that left fans rooting for her.

Upon witnessing her performance, fans took to social media to share what they thought of the contestant's performance.

Barty #TeamTaylor @barty017 Kim GAVE the BEST PERFORMANCE!!! She better be in the finale!!! #TheVoice Kim GAVE the BEST PERFORMANCE!!! She better be in the finale!!! #TheVoice

Fans claim Kim Cruse killed it with her performance during the semifinals of The Voice season 22

After multiple Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, and Three-Way Knockouts, only eight of the most talented contestants remain now, battling it out in the semi-finals of The Voice.

Coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello returned to their chairs rooting for their respective teams, but they had no say in the results.

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Kim Cruse deserved to make it to the grand finale next week. Fans also added that she had the best performance of the night and that they wanted to hear more from The Voice contestant.

Barty #TeamTaylor @barty017 The show is called #TheVoice …if you’re actually voting for the voice then Kim Cruse is the one to vote for!! Quit voting for the coach!!! The show is called #TheVoice…if you’re actually voting for the voice then Kim Cruse is the one to vote for!! Quit voting for the coach!!! https://t.co/qknoQdEDUF

Mel ✨ @melbrown00

#TheVoice Kim just showed america why they made a huge ass mistake putting her in the bottom three last week. She is a MASTERCLASS VOCALIST. She EARNED a spot in the finale. Kim just showed america why they made a huge ass mistake putting her in the bottom three last week. She is a MASTERCLASS VOCALIST. She EARNED a spot in the finale.#TheVoice https://t.co/FfCHqna2jT

Lisa-Lisa @LoveMyAussie1

Gimme more!

Could listen on a loop.

#TheVoice Kim made me want to put on a dress and heels and head to the bar for an Old Fashioned.Gimme more!Could listen on a loop. Kim made me want to put on a dress and heels and head to the bar for an Old Fashioned.Gimme more! Could listen on a loop.#TheVoice

TC-Nole Blooded @TLCmajor

#fightme

#TheVoice Kim is the best singer on this show. Argue with your mama. Kim is the best singer on this show. Argue with your mama.#fightme #TheVoice

Mjl_.2k03 @Mjl_2003 Kim Cruse is incredible. OMGGG SHE has to be in the final!!! #TheVoice Kim Cruse is incredible. OMGGG SHE has to be in the final!!!#TheVoice

Here's a brief recap of Kim Cruse's performance in The Voice season 22 semi-finals

Cruse performed her rendition of Summertime by Billie Holiday. After being in the Bottom Three last week, the contestant was determined to make up for it this week and that's exactly what she did. Compared to her usual performances, this week Cruse took the jazz route, impressing the coaches and viewers equally back home.

It was an overall good song choice and the jazzy tone was something viewers hadn't heard from Kim Cruse. She also took it home with an impressive high pitch chorus towards the end.

She received a standing ovation from all four coaches after her performance. Blake Shelton complimented her voice. While Camilla Cabello shared that she wanted to go to a Kim Cruse's concert, Gwen Stefani added that it was a perfect performance by her. Meanwhile, John Legend called Cruse's performance regal, beautiful, and divine.

He added further:

"A masterclass in how you perform a song that’s been performed a million times."

After her solo performance, Cruse was paired with Parijita Bastola for the Whitney Houston duet, wherein they performed I'm Every Woman.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

