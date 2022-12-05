What time will The Voice season 22 episode 22 air on NBC? Release date and more details explored

The Voice season 22 is nearing its end as the famed reality TV competition series is all set to air its semi-finals in less than a day on NBC. After multiple Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Three-Way Knockouts, and Live Playoffs, only eight contestants remain in the fight for the coveted title.

Episode 22 of the singing competition will air on Monday night, December 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. This week, the Top 8 will take to center stage battling it out against each other for a spot in the grand finale.

Coaches John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani will return to their chairs rooting for their team to make it through.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming installment to air live on NBC, here's everything you need to know about episode 22 of The Voice season 22.

What to expect from episode 22 of The Voice season 22 on NBC?

After last week's eliminations, the Top 8 will return, vying for a spot in the final by battling it out against each other for America's vote as they perform live in the semi-finals.

Following their performances, voting lines will be opened, and fans will be able to vote for their favorite contestants online or through The Voice app. Fans can vote for the same contestant up to ten times.

The voting lines will close on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7 am in the morning.

Four contestants with the most votes will be saved and directly advance to the grand finale from the eight who perform. The remaining four will have one more chance to compete against each other in the wildcard Instant Match. Only one of them will be saved and join the remaining four in the grand finale.

Titled Live Semi-Final Top 8 Performances, the official synopsis for the forthcoming episode reads:

"The top eight artists perform individual songs and Whitney Houston duets in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the finale."

Since the episode will air live on Monday, no trailers have been released to tease fans about what they can expect from the contestants.

If viewers miss the live episode on Monday night, they can watch it the next day on Peacock. Those without cable can watch the episode on Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV.

The results of Monday night's performances will be announced on Tuesday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT when the series returns for episode 23 titled Live Semi-Finals Top 8 Eliminations.

Who are the Top 8 contestants who be performing on The Voice season 22?

The Top 8 contestants who will be performing in the semifinals are mentioned below. John Legend and Blake Shelton are the only coaches with three artists remaining on their teams, while Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello each have just one.

Team Legend

Omar Jose Cardona Parijita Bastola Kim Cruse (Last week's Instant Save winner)

Team Camila

Morgan Myles

Team Gwen

Justin Aaron

Team Blake

Bodie Bryce Leatherwood Brayden Lape

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on NBC.

