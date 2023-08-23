"She clearly revelled in the sympathy": Lucy Letby text messages go viral in wake of sentencing over killing 7 babies

On Monday, August 21, former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced to life in prison for killing seven babies over the course of a year. From 2015 to 2016, Letby reportedly used various methods in her attempts to kill several children, including assault, overfeeding, or injecting them with insulin.

In the wake of her sentencing, text messages she had sent out in the midst of the crime spree came to the fore. The texts became viral across various platforms, with netizens discussing what appeared to be her entirely sinister intentions.

Trigger warning: This article concerns homicide and child abuse. The reader's discretion is advised

According to The Guardian, while Lucy Letby's motives have not been confirmed, prosecutors have speculated that she was attempting to gain attention from her colleagues. Prior to the death of each child, the convicted serial killer would supposedly 'predict' their demise, making it appear as though she was a skilled and perceptive nurse.

Netizens respond to the text messages sent by Lucy Letby

As per the BBC, from 2015 to 2016, Lucy Letby frequently discussed the deaths of the infants in text messages to her colleagues. In the messages, she seemed upset about the children and discussed how daunting it would be to return to the neonatal unit after each death.

One text message read:

"I just don't know how I'm going to feel seeing parents. Dad was on the floor crying saying please don't take our baby away when I took him to the mortuary, it's just heartbreaking."

On June 13, 2015, after she reportedly killed a baby by injecting them with air, Lucy Letby claimed that she was being victimized by not being allowed to return to the unit.

"Forget i said anything, I'll be fine, It's part of the job just don't feel like there is much team spirit tonight X."

On June 14, 2015, she discussed how much strength it would take her to keep returning to the neo-natal unit after the relentless slew of tragedies.

"I was struggling to accept what happened to baby A. Now we've lost Baby C overnight and it's all a bit too much," the neonatal nurse wrote.

If this was an attempt at garnering sympathy, as prosecutors claimed, it appeared to work. Letby's colleagues consistently provided moral support and discussed her bravery and mental endurance.

The colleague responded:

"I hope you're going to be okay. This isn't like you. Sending you the biggest hugs."

Another doctor even provided further support, texting,

"You are one of a few nurses across the region (I've worked pretty much everywhere) that I would trust with my own children."

In another text, Letby even asked for extra shifts, something her superiors accommodated despite the rise in infant deaths while she was on duty.

"From a confidence point of view I need to take an ITU (Intensive Care Unit) baby soon."

After Lucy Letby was exposed, many citizens expressed sympathy for her colleagues. They discussed how Letby frequently manipulated them by eliciting pity. However, after the release of the texts, many netizens also claimed that her colleagues should have been more discerning as the murders were carried out.

During her sentencing hearing, Letby was condemned for failing to attend the victims' statements as various parents discussed the harrowing impact of her actions. As reported by Sky News, she will serve her life sentence at HMP Low Newton in Durham. Letby will never be eligible for parole.