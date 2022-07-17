“She was just bawling her eyes out”: Miles Teller reveals why wife Keleigh Sperry cried on set of Taylor Swift’s music video

American actor Miles Teller opened up about when his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, was crying on the set of Taylor Swift's music video for All Too Well.

On July 15, while talking to media outlet E! News at the eBay Vault Stars event, the 35-year-old star revealed that his 29-year-old wife became teary-eyed when Taylor showed her the All Too Well (10 Minute Version) for the first time.

"Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing while she was listening to ‘All Too Well,' the new one, and she was just bawling her eyes out."

The actor addressed that Keleigh is a big fan of Swift and plays her discography "all the time."

"In my house, it's a lot of Taylor."

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry have been Swifties for a long time. The duo starred in 2021's I Bet You Think About Me.

Brief of Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's relationship timeline

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry crossed each other's paths in May 2013 via mutual friends. While speaking to Vogue in 2019, the Project X star revealed that he tried having a conversation with Sperry when he first saw her.

“I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one.”

After seeing and dating each other for six years, in August 2017, the Whiplash star popped the big question to his longtime partner while they were on vacation in Africa.

While speaking to Jimmy Fallon on his talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Teller described his "impromptu" moment as "beautiful," further stating:

“So, we had our game guide … You do, like, a coffee break after you do the morning sunrise safari and I said, ‘OK, wherever we’re going to be at, tie a rose to a tree and then put this note [with their anniversary date and the proposal date] on there.’ So, we had our coffee break and she sees the flower [and] she thought someone had died. She thought it was, like, an in memoriam kind of thing, and I’m just, like, staring.”

The duo tied the knot at a destination wedding on Hawaii's beach in September 2019, while the reception was organized at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua Hotel.

For her wedding, Teller donned a customized tuxedo by Hedi Slimane, while Sperry looked graceful in a Monique Lhuillier dress.

Since then, the duo have appeared on several red carpet events and been dubbed couple goals because of their Instagram PDA.

Miles Teller has been known for starring in several films like Fantastic Four, War Dogs, Thank You for Your Service, The Whiplash, The Awkward Moment, Bleed for This, and 21 & Over.

