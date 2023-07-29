"She know that book/movie deal about to be crazy": Carlee Russell mugshot goes viral, sparks wild reactions online 

On Friday, July 28, a mugshot of Alabama woman Carlee Russell went viral online. Russell, a 26-year-old nursing student, turned herself in after admitting to authorities that she had orchestrated her own disappearance, falsely claiming that it was an abduction.

Several netizens could see that despite the controversial nature of her alleged actions, she appeared to be smiling in her mugshot.

In response to the fact that she seemed largely unbothered in her mugshot, Twitter user @HartofGold91 joked that the suspect is possibly looking forward to a book or movie deal related to the hoax.

King❤️ @HartofGold91 @NATERERUN She know that book/movie deal about to be crazy.

However, Alabama authorities have claimed that the incident is no laughing matter, as police resources were wasted for no reason. Carlee Russell has been charged with falsely reporting an incident and falsely reporting to law enforcement officers. Both charges are misdemeanors.

The internet mocks as well as condemns the actions of Carlee Russell in wake of her confession

The alleged actions of Carlee Russell sparked outrage among several netizens, many of whom stated that this is detrimental for those who actually go missing, as law enforcement in the country already does not take cases of missing black women seriously.

Many are alleging that by fabricating a hoax that gained nationwide attention, Russell could have possibly undermined countless other cases of black women in the country going missing.

Netizens were even further outraged by how unremorseful Russell looked in her mugshot. One user, @loverachel, posted a video of Rihanna's skincare routine, comparing it to Russell.

User @RevereRomance speculated that Russell may be smiling because she knows that the mugshot will go viral.

🗣️Imagine That @RevereRomance @NATERERUN Because she knew the picture would be all over the internet

User Christian Wise, speculated that she is happy because she may become a celebrity if she makes a deal with Netflix.

𓅓 Christian Wise @cwise818 @NATERERUN Netflix must have already pitched a deal to her. She got that “I got bail money” smile.

Under @DiaryofKeysus' post about the mugshot, user @Applesa56021865, commented that Russell's smile may be an indication of an even greater problem. The user speculated that the suspect may be so detached from reality that they cannot understand the implications of what they had done.

Apples and Oranges @Applesa56921865 @DiaryOfKeysus Something is wrong. This is not a smile. This is detachment from reality.

Several netizens also mocked Russell's smile in the mugshot:

Twitter user Thoughtful Ignorance wondered whether Carlee Russell's smile was a conscious decision on her part. The user claimed that Russell may be smiling in order to show the public that she isn't concerned. The user claimed that due to the national attention of the case, the Georgia Attorney General will take an interest, leading to the possibility that Russell may face more serious charges.

Thoughtful Ignorance @YesIDidAnd The eyes don't lie. Smiling in her mugshot was strategic. Her eyes on the other hand, show worry, and fear. #CarleeRussell still has the Georgia Attorney General on her neck, doing his own investigation. This ain't over baby girl. It's just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/B6OshgwkcQ

Micokina Yurmout @MamaMoxieB it’s giving work badge @NATERERUN I was told you should always smile so you don’t look like a criminal when they start making news articles about youit’s giving work badge

According to the New York Post, police officers are still probing the details of the alleged hoax. If convicted of the charges against her, Carlee Russell could face up to one year in prison.