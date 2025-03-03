"She was literally the best part"— Internet reacts as RAYE responds to criticism of her James Bond tribute at the Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards featured a star-studded tribute to the James Bond franchise, with performances by Doja Cat, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and British singer-songwriter Raye.

Ad

While the segment aimed to honor decades of 007's cinematic legacy, it was Raye's portrayal of Adele's Skyfall that became the focal point of online discussions, evoking a range of responses from viewers.

Following her performance, Raye addressed the mixed feedback she received. In a message shared by Pop Base on X (formerly Twitter), she stated:

"It was a bittersweet thing for me. I read one bad comment and someone was like 'that was horrible, who let her do that?' and I'm like 'Oh my god I want to cry', but I tried my best and I'm so proud of myself, Doja, Lisa and Margaret."

Ad

Her statement struck a chord with many fans, though some continued to discuss her performance.

"She was literally the best part of the performance," one X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Im so confused why is she explaining herself when her performance was one of the best performances ive seen in a long time," another netizen wrote.

"RAYE handled the criticism with grace. One performance doesn't define talent—she and the others delivered something unique, and that's what matters," another X user remarked.

Online reactions to Raye's Oscars performance were divided, with some praising her as the highlight of the tribute while others criticized the overall segment and questioned her response to the backlash.

Ad

"If you can't handle criticism, maybe performing on such a big stage isn't for you. Not everyone has to like your performance, and playing the victim over one bad comment seems dramatic," one person commented.

"The whole Bond segment was a mess, but Doja was the worst," another person said.

"Because it's horrible, I can see why she's trying hard still it's horrible and also boring," another nertizen wrote.

Ad

RAYE's Skyfall performance highlights the Oscars' James Bond tribute

Expand Tweet

Ad

Oscars presented a highly organized James Bond tribute show. As the opening of the James Bond tribute segment, Margaret Qualley performed a dance while playing classic Bond theme music. Lisa then captivated the audience with a dramatic performance of Wings' Live and Let Die, accompanied by dancers in red dresses and men in tuxedos.

Doja Cat shifted to Diamonds Are Forever while wearing shimmering attire as she preceded Raye's performance of Skyfall, which was played with an entire orchestra behind her. Halle Berry, who portrayed Jinx in Die Another Day (2002), introduced the tribute and paid homage to the franchise's legacy.

Ad

"That signature mix of danger, style, and intrigue? Well, that's timeless," Berry said in her speech.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 97th Academy Awards, held on March 2, 2025, featured several remarkable performances and major wins. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo captivated the audience with a duet from Wicked, earning a standing ovation. Anora dominated the night, securing five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Sean Baker, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Adrien Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist, marking his second Academy Award. Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Perez, celebrating a career milestone. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the ceremony was praised for its engaging monologues and smooth presentation, making it a memorable night in Hollywood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback