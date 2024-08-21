"She has a mansion on Martha’s Vineyard" — Internet divided over Obamas owning 3 houses after Michelle Obama's DNC speech

Michelle Obama criticized Donald Trump's policies and delivered a potent speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, August 20. The 60-year-old declared Kamala Harris one of the most qualified candidates for the President's position and implored the citizens to vote for the right cause.

In the speech, the former First Lady of the United States also talked about her childhood. She recalled that her parents didn't aspire to be too rich, especially when "everyone else around us was drowning."

"She [Michelle Obama's mother] and my father didn’t aspire to be wealthy… in fact, they were suspicious of those who took more than they needed. They understood that it wasn’t enough for their kids to thrive if everyone else around us was drowning," commented Michelle Obama.

These words have caused many debates on social media, with people fighting over the number of houses owned by the Obamas. Furthermore, many pointed out that Michelle Obama talked about financial modesty despite having a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Barack and Michelle Obama own three houses — one in Washington, one on Martha's Vineyard, and the third in Chicago. Some of the comments made by netizens about Michelle's speech are:

"She has a mansion on Martha’s Vineyard," wrote a netizen on X.

"Michelle Obama says her parents "were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed. She has a net worth of $70 million and lives in a mansion in Martha's Vineyard," one tweeted.

"How many houses do the Obamas have?" asked another.

However, many people pointed out that the Obamas have accumulated wealth through hard work.

"She & Barack Obama worked for the lives they've built. She's Ivy League because she earned it. Martha's Vineyard? Good for them. It's ironic, at best, to belittle her achievements while simultaneously worshipping a man whose life was handed to him on a gold-plated platter," wrote someone on X.

"Oooooh pretty rich some folks talking about Martha’s Vineyard when somebody whole house is literally gold!" quipped another.

Some people called the Obamas "hypocrites" for Michelle's recent statement.

"I thought they had a house in Hawaii as well. They are the biggest hypocrites of them all. Why aren't they back in Chicago trying to fix the mess there? Why aren't they doing something to help others?" commented someone.

"Taking more than they needed is an openly communist thing to say. That is a key component of communist theory that people will only get what they need not what they produce. Wealth redistribution relies upon that. I'm sure that was in their minds when they wrote that line," wrote another.

"I have been to Martha's Vineyard when he and his extended family and friends took over the island for a few days. Very nice people but EXTEMELY WEALTHY!!!! This comment is so hypocritical. Now the Carter's? They are humble. The Obamas are not," recalled another person on X.

All about the three houses owned by Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack and Michelle at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) 2024 (Image via Getty)

The Obamas have massive estates in Kalorama, Martha's Vineyard, and Hyde Park. Barack and Michelle Obama rented a Tudor-inspired mansion in Kalorama, Washington, right after Barack left the White House in 2017. After a few months, they bought the property for $8.1 million.

The 8,200-square-foot mansion has eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms. It was previously owned by Bill Clinton's press secretary, Joe Lockhart. The neighborhood also has properties belonging to Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Jeff Bezos.

The Obama family purchased the 6892-square-foot mansion on Martha's Vineyard in 2019. The house has seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms and is located on the coastal island of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

The Obamas also brought a home in Hyde Park, Chicago, when Barack was elected to the United States Senate for the first time in 2004. Originally purchased for $1.65 million, the house has six bedrooms and bathrooms. It was home to another family when the Obamas moved to the White House.

