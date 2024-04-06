"She is my number 1 idol": Jojo Siwa heaps praise on Miley Cyrus amid Karma rebranding 

JoJo Siwa is making it clear that she is ready to steer away from her Dance Moms persona. The reality star dropped the song Karma on Friday, April 5, which took many youngsters by surprise. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, she made it clear that she was rebranding herself by taking on a “bad girl” alter-ego inspired by Miley Cyrus.

Speaking about the song and its lyrics that also detail the consequences of “some bad things,” JoJo Siwa revealed in the interview that she was inspired by Miley Cyrus. Siwa said:

“She is my number one idol. I was like, I want to do what she did with Bangerz. I want to have that moment. And I mean, look, I’m flattered that the world even can compare that. That’s crazy to me.”

JoJo Siwa has released songs in the past, including Bop! in 2016. Her track titled Karma includes lyrics like:

“I should have known better/ If I had a wish I would have never effed around/ When I saw the pics of you and her I felt the knife twist"

JoJo Siwa's Karma takes inspiration from Miley Cyrus' Bangerz

In an interview with Rolling Stone, 20-year-old JoJo Siwa spoke about Karma and said that she loved to create and take part in projects that felt genuine and “true” to her. JoJo also added that she wanted the new song to be her “first adult breakout moment” that would take people by surprise.

In Karma, JoJo Siwa can be seen dancing with female dancers while wearing lavish and bejeweled costumes at exotic locations. At one point, the singer can be seen having an intimate moment with a performer who is wearing a red leotard. This marks a radical change from her previous tracks such as Every Girl’s a Super Girl and Boomerang.

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa also revealed in a recent Billboard interview that her “transition” into her new persona has been “heavily inspired by Miley Cyrus.” Siwa also added:

“Miley’s switch, Miley’s flip, Miley’s turn was the greatest thing that I have witnessed with my own two eyes.”

For those uninitiated, Miley Cyrus released the Bangerz album in 2013 and left the general public in shock, as it was a drastic shift from her Hannah Montana persona. The album featured hit tracks such as We Can’t Stop and Wrecking Ball.

Speaking about the album and the infamous moment she danced with Robin Thicke during her Bangerz promotions at the Video Music Awards, Cyrus said in an interview with Billboard in 2017:

“I didn’t realize [Bangerz] was going to shift me into truly being my own persona. It changed my life. I felt like that divide, that boundary was cleared… Everyone in the entire world knew I had dressed up as a teddy bear and danced with Robin Thicke. Everyone talking about it for a really long time. I was just doing what I wanted to do and I wasn’t hurting anybody, so that was the good thing.”

To promote the song, Siwa appeared at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this week wearing an edgy and glam bodysuit, a faux mohawk, and black face paint.