"She really does have amazing facial expressions": Internet reacts to White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood explaining her "very anti-botox" stance

Aimee Lou Wood is earning praise online for staying true to herself and embracing her natural look. In a new interview on the Run-Through with Vogue podcast released on April 3, the S*x Education and The White Lotus actress spoke openly about why she avoids Botox. Talking about the same, she said that her facial expressions are too important for her acting career to risk "freezing" them.

"I'm, like, very anti-Botox. People can do whatever the hell they want, but for myself because, you know, a lot of my career relies on these facial expressions... so I can't start freezing my face. It needs to move," she said on the podcast.

Her honesty has sparked strong reactions from fans online, as many were impressed by Aimee Lou Wood's openness.

"She really does have amazing facial expressions! Aimee Lou was one of the highlights of the latest season of White Lotus, and I really hope to see her in more roles!!" one Reddit user commented.

Internet reacts to White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood explaining her "very anti-botox" stance (Image via Reddit/Sleepy-Giraffe947)

"I still love her in movies, but I feel this way about Nicole Kidman. In the Perfect Couple it was almost scary watching her act upset, with tears and anger, but her forehead remained expressionless and perfectly smooth," another user wrote.

"I love her and her healthy beauty takes so much!!" a user said.

Fans have expressed admiration for Aimee Lou Wood's natural, expressive beauty and her no-Botox approach, with many hoping she stays true to her authentic style as time goes on.

"Yeah, no shade but it's pretty easy to have a no-botox or plastic surgery feeling when you're young and gorgeous! Check in with me again in 3 decades lol," a Reddit user remarked.

"To be fair, she's only 31. Fingers tightly crossed that she keeps up this mentality over the coming decades," another user wrote.

"I love that. I wonder if her mind will change in 10 years or so. The industry is cruel towards women. Maybe 10 years from now we will appreciate natural lines and aging in women and she can continue being anti-Botox," a user commented.

Aimee Lou Wood on her expressions

In the same podcast interview on April 3, Aimee Lou Wood joked about her highly animated face, admitting she sometimes watches her performances and is surprised at how much her face moves.

"Sometimes I watch things back and I go Jesus, I wasn't aware that I was using my face that much in that moment," she said.

Aimee Lou Wood explained that while some actors intentionally keep their expressions subdued for a cool look, she finds it impossible to do so, even when she tries to be restrained.

According to People, Aimee Lou Wood has also drawn attention for another feature—her teeth. She is often asked about the gap between her front teeth, which she has spoken about in several interviews. In an April 5 interview with The Times, she said she has had enough of the attention:

"It's, like, cool, and now I want to stop f------ talking about it. Can I talk about my character? Why am I talking about my gnashers?"

As stated by People, in a March 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she noted:

"I live in my little flat in South East London, and I’m so British in my sensibility that I wasn't sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident."

As stated by Page Six on April 7, Aimee Lou Wood is rumored to be part of the upcoming Beatles biopic directed by Sam Mendes, where she may play Pattie Boyd, George Harrison's ex-wife. Boyd was also noted for the gap between her two front teeth.

