"She's first in my book": Beyoncé ranking third on Billboard's list of Greatest Pop Stars of 2023 sparks outrage

Beyoncé, the American singer and songwriter ranked in third place on Billboard's list of the Greatest Pop Stars of 2023. With her triumphant comeback last year with her seventh studio album Renaissance, the artist began her accompanying tour on May 10, 2023. This proved to be her highest-grossing tour to date, making more than half a billion dollars, as per Forbes.

The pop icon has been in the industry for about 25 years and has made a great impact on the world of music. The artist's fans were unhappy about the rankings that were published on December 14, 2023, and believed that Beyoncé deserved the top spot, which went to Taylor Swift.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter was born in Houston, Texas, on September 4, 1981. She rose to fame as the lead singer of the R&B group Destiny's Child. She embarked on her solo career in 2003, releasing her debut solo album Dangerously in Love. She was hailed for her track Crazy in Love featuring her now-husband Jay Z.

In Billboard's recently released list of Greatest Pop Stars of 2023, Taylor Swift grabbed the number one spot, followed by SZA, who secured second place. Beyoncé ranked in third place, followed by Ice Spice, Morgan Wallen, Karol G, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Drake, as per Billboard.

Beyoncé was placed at number three on the list of Greatest Pop Stars of the year and her fandom was outraged by the rankings. They took to the comments section of @PopBase's tweet about the same and expressed that the Halo singer should have ranked in the first position.

Beyoncé's musical accomplishments in 2023

The star topped the Billboard 200 chart with her Renaissance album last year. In February 2023, her track Cuff It, her second hit from Renaissance following Break My Soul, peaked at Number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, boosted by a viral TikTok dance trend.

While the pop icon did not win an award for Album of the Year at the Grammys, which went to Harry Styles' Harry’s House, she won four awards, two in the dance categories and two in the R&B categories.

In May, she released a remix of America Has a Problem featuring Kendrick Lamar, which featured in the top 40 of the Hot 100 list. She then kicked off her Renaissance Tour on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden, and it came to an end on October 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri, as per Time.

The tour was a hit and several celebrities including Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Paul McCartney, and Frank Ocean attended the same.

The artist's year ended with the project Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which was released on December 1, 2023. As per Variety, the concert docuseries raked in $21 million in North American ticket sales and had an impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.